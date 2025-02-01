Saturday, February 1, 2025

Council Will Reconsider Declaring Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

4 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

The newly installed Coronado City Council will reconsider whether to declare a state of emergency for the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis.

The former council decided in September against the declaration, saying that, while the matter is dire, the legal mechanisms of a formal emergency declaration did not apply. Instead, the council opted to pass a resolution of urgency.

The new council does not wholly agree with that decision. During the Jan. 21 City Council meeting, two members supported declaring a state of emergency, while two did not.

Earlier that evening, the council had appointed its fifth and final member, Kelly Purvis, who will be installed at the Feb. 4 council meeting. Because of this, leaders opted to wait until that meeting to vote on the matter, with the opportunity for a split vote eliminated.

Supporters of the declaration were Council Member Amy Steward and Mayor John Duncan, who together submitted a Policy No. 9 request to revisit the matter.

Steward said that, while she appreciated the former council’s position and advocacy on the matter, Coronado needs to take optics into account.

“It is my feeling that this is really an emergency,” Steward said. “And if you look at all of our sister cities, they all have declared an emergency, and they look at us and think, ‘You are the second most impacted city. When are you going to declare an emergency?'”

But Council Members Carrie Downey and Mark Fleming disagreed. If doing so doesn’t accomplish anything tangible, they argued, it is irrelevant to declare an emergency.

Governing bodies declare states of emergency when they need to act quickly. For example, after the January 2024 storm this year that brought flooding to the city, Coronado declared an emergency. Doing so allowed the city to waive certain requirements in building the Parker Pump Station bypass. The project was completed in days, when it usually would have taken months.

But Coronado is not in charge of the crumbling infrastructure that causes millions of gallons of untreated sewage from Tijuana to be dumped into the Pacific ocean each day. The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) manages sewage infrastructure in the U.S., with Mexico managing its own infrastructure further south.

“Here’s my problem: why I didn’t support it before, and I’m not going to support it now,” said City Council Member Carrie Downey. “What do we get by doing this? We don’t get anything else. We now have fully the amount (of funding) that we wanted.”

Further, Downey cautioned, declaring a state of emergency for a matter over which Coronado has no jurisdiction, could create a cry-wolf scenario for any future emergencies, in which Coronado did need emergency funds.

Duncan, who was a council member last fall, initially voted against the declaration, but he said that his mind has changed.

“Where I’ve been convinced,” Duncan said at the Jan. 21 city council meeting, “is that it helps advocacy to not have to explain, on a negative basis, why Coronado doesn’t have a state of emergency, when the city of San Diego does. Or, why has the Port of San Diego declared an emergency? Why hasn’t Coronado?”

He also suggested that, with a new U.S. president in office, there was a renewed chance of a federal-level proclamation of emergency. He worried that if Coronado, one of the cities arguably most impacted by the sewage, had not declared an emergency, it might dissuade national leaders.

“We all know that it’s a crisis,” Fleming said. “And as has been pointed out tonight, the city of Coronado has done a lot, perhaps as much or more than any other community in the South Bay area, to work on this issue. I just don’t see what this (emergency declaration) is going to do to make anything any better.”

The federal government has allocated just over $700 million to the IBWC in the last two years to address its long failing infrastructure in a series of projects that, once completed, are expected to reduce the flow of sewage into the ocean by up to 90%.

The most extensive of the projects is the repair and expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP), which could take up to five years. The project will double the plant’s treatment capacity from 25 million gallons per day (MGD) to a 50 MGD average flow, with peak flow capacity at 75 MGD.

Tijuana’s population, in the meantime, is skyrocketing. Steward said she was concerned that, by the time the treatment plant’s rehabilitation and expansion is completed, its capacity would no longer meet Tijuana’s needs. Downey countered that needing more money in the future does not warrant an emergency declaration.

Steward also echoed concerns that San Diego County Supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer has: That there may be pollutants in the ground long after the sewage stops flowing. Lawson-Remer and 500 others requested that the Environmental Protection Agency investigate, although it was denied.

“We don’t really know what’s in our sand and what it’s going to take it clean it all up eventually,” Steward said.

The matter will be revisited at the Feb. 4 meeting of the Coronado City Council.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler

Business

Business Briefs: Snacks are Back at Lamb’s, Dinky Donuts Closes for Renovation

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Rocky’s Crown Pub, Nostalgia at its Best

Community News

CSF Day of Giving: A Celebration of Generosity on February 27, 2025

Military

Honoring a Hero – Naval Air Station North Island Holds Lassen Helicopter Dedication

Education

Coronado Robotics Coach Earns Coach of the Year Award

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

News Briefs: Ship Named After Navy SEAL MoH Recipient, Boncoskey Appointed to National Board

City of Coronado

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

Military

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Community News

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

News

Cross-Border Sewage Pump Station Offline After a Spill

News

$250 Milllion More Allocated for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

More Local News

Bridgeworthy: Rocky’s Crown Pub, Nostalgia at its Best

Bridgeworthy

CSF Day of Giving: A Celebration of Generosity on February 27, 2025

Community News

Honoring a Hero – Naval Air Station North Island Holds Lassen Helicopter Dedication

Military

Coronado Robotics Coach Earns Coach of the Year Award

Education

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler