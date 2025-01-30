Thursday, January 30, 2025
Bridgeworthy: Rocky’s Crown Pub, Nostalgia at its Best

Clyde Van Arsdall
If you grew up in San Diego or went to college here, chances are, at some point, you lived “at the beach” – Mission, Ocean, or Pacific. Many places my friends and I used to haunt back in our day have gone the way of the dinosaurs, but Rocky’s Crown Pub is still right where it has always been, doing what they do best, which is serving one of the best damn burgers in San Diego. 

Rocky’s Crown Pub in Crown Point.

Just mentioning this iconic burger spot will evoke memories and smiles for those who used to frequent this sacred bar. I have good news if you have not made the pilgrimage lately. It still serves one of the best, if not the best, burgers in San Diego. They have won the distinction of best burger in San Diego many times over the 46 years they have been in business, but I don’t think they care. They do two things, beer and burgers, but they do them very well and take a lot of pride in their offerings. Rocky knows they are good; no award needed.

The bar at Rocky’s.

The traditional burger at Rocky’s is a testament to simplicity. Available in a third or half-pound, with or without cheese, it’s a straightforward choice. And if you’re wondering about sides, they’ve got fries, and that’s it. They believe in keeping it simple. The only other decision you must make is whether to get a pint or a pitcher. The Special is the same seven days a week from 11 am to 2 pm: a third-pound burger, fries, and a pint of your choice for $19.50.

The master at work on the flat top.

I love sitting at the bar so I can chat with the bartender, so I usually get to Rocky’s when they open at 11 am.  Rocky’s is small and usually stays pretty full. The staff, with their years of experience, take great care in their service and hospitality. My most recent visit had me sitting across from Sydney, a seasoned bartender and a sweet soul; it didn’t take long to find out that her husband was a fellow Coronado Islander circa the late ’70s. A small world gets even smaller when you chat people up.

Half-pounder with cheese.

Burgers ordered and a pint of Blind Pig IPA in hand; the music lineup caught my attention and immediately started to hit home with timeless classics from Roxy Music, Psychedelic Furs, The Clash, and The Police. Walking down memory lane just got even more enjoyable. 

The menu, less is more.

Rocky’s is a great place to watch the Aztecs play basketball, as Crown Point is practically a dormitory for San Diego State. The Aztecs always have a good team; this year, we even have one of our own in the lineup: Coronado High School’s Wayne McKinney III, Class of 2021. 

The first bite brough back memories.

If you have never been to Rocky’s, treat yourself; you must make the trip. If Rocky’s is part of your past, what are you waiting for? Despite what Thomas Wolfe said, you absolutely can and should go home again. See you in Crown Point; save me a bar stool.

Note: Rocky’s is a 21 and up establishment and recently started accepting credit cards.



  1. I was one that worked at Rocky’s for 12 years.
    Outstanding friendships were made. !!
    Lots of story’s I have ! Best old owner I have ever worked for ! I also know the new owner , best guy ever !lots of memories I have made here ! Also a lot of famous Football players came in , probably still do . Great manager , Bobbette and other co workers , I’ll never ever forget !!

