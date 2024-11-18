Monday, November 18, 2024
Sports

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

3 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

 

With a 12-6 defeat of Valley Center, the Coronado High School Girls Tennis Team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III CIF San Diego Section Championships, and then narrowly lost to eventual champion and Eastern League nemesis Clairemont High School (9-9; 80-77).

The team finished the season with a 6-11 record. Impressively, they managed the six wins with less than a handful of players who returned from the 2023 squad. The returning players began the season by recruiting athletes from other sports: eight lacrosse players, one softball player, and a soccer player who were all new to tennis joined the team.

Versus Clairemont

As in their Oct. 17 match up, the Islanders tied the number of sets won against Clairemont in the quarterfinals, at 9-9. Once a match ends in a tie, the first tiebreaker is the number of games won across all 18 sets. On Oct. 17, Coronado lost by 2 games, 78-76. On Oct 30, they lost by 3, 80-77.

To provide a sense for how rare a 9-9 tie is, across the 36 matches that Clairemont and Coronado played during the 2024 season, only two ended in a tie: the Oct. 30 and Oct. 17 competitions against each other.

Ever wondered about the scoring system for high school tennis? Each of the three singles players play one set each against the opponent’s singles players, and each of the three doubles teams play one set each against the opponent’s double teams. For example, the CHS #1 singles player plays a six-game set against the opponent’s #1, #2, and #3 players, for a total of three sets; the CHS #2 singles player does the same, and so on for all three singles players and three doubles teams. In all, the teams play nine sets of singles and nine sets of doubles. Each set won counts as one point.

In singles, Grace Elardo won two sets and Ella Peterson won one. In doubles, the duos of Lilah Cade and Logan Shapiro,  Brynn Belong and Samantha Aldworth, and Casilida Sanchez and Josephine Zwierzynski all won two sets.

Clairemont went on to win the CIF Division III title by beating Valhalla in the semifinals, 10-8, and University City in the finals, 10-8. Coronado proved to be Clairemont’s toughest opponent.

Versus Valley Center

On Oct. 29, #5-seed Coronado won its first round of the Division III Team Tournament against Valley Center High School, 12-6. In doubles, the teams of Cade/Shapiro and Belong/Aldworth won all three sets they played. The doubles team of Sanchez/Zwierzynski won two doubles sets, while in singles, Elardo won two sets and Peterson and Rio Kramer each won one.

Logan Shapiro (left) and Lilah Cade strategize between points.

Notable

Grace Elardo finished the season with a 45-9 record across both doubles and singles. She was one of the few players who played multiple sets of both singles and doubles throughout the season. Logan Shapiro (38 -18), Lilah Cade (34-19), Brynn Belong (30-21), and Samantha Aldworth (29-18) all had strong showings in doubles.

Elardo and  Shapiro were selected as First Team All-League. On Nov. 5, the pair lost in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Individual Tournament to sisters Riley and Anna Panter of La Costa Canyon High School, 6-2, 6-3.

Giving Back: More Than Just a Tennis Team

The CHS Girls Tennis team worked collaboratively to create toiletry bags for those experiencing homelessness. Photo credit: Beth Elardo

The CHS Tennis Team demonstrated their commitment to community service by assembling 300 toiletry bags for individuals experiencing homelessness. Everyone on the team participated, providing them an additional opportunity to not only give back, but to bond.

The team posed for a pic after loading the car with the toiletry bags. Photo credit: Beth Elardo

Given the number of players who were new to tennis this year, if they can get them back and on the court, the team will be well positioned for a great season next fall.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

People

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

City of Coronado

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Advances to CIF Finals

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

Business

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Wraps Up Season, CIF Tournament Begins This Week

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Community News

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Drops Three of Four: Avenges Loss to Mira Mesa

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball: Dominant Display Delights Droves

More Local News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

News

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

People

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

City of Coronado

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse