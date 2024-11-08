Friday, November 8, 2024
Navy Fires Two Local Leaders, One Stationed in Coronado

1 min.
Megan Kitt
In the second ousting of San Diego area commanding officers this week, the Navy on Thursday announced it relieved Cmdr. Cayanne McFarlane of her duties as commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NITWG).

The Navy cited a “loss of confidence in her ability to command” as reasoning for the move. McFarlane has been temporarily reassigned to Naval Information Forces.

NITWG is based on Coronado Naval Base. Cmdr. Dominic DiMaggio, executive officer of Fleet Weather Center, San Diego, has been temporarily assigned as NITWG San Diego’s commanding officer until a permanent replacement is designated.

Two days prior, the Navy fired Capt. Lester Brown Jr. from his role of commanding officer of the San Diego division of the Naval Ethics and Leadership Center (NLEC), also citing loss of confidence as the reason.

Capt. Richard Zeber, from NLEC Newport, has been temporarily assigned to command of NLEC San Diego.

NLEC San Diego’s mission “is to provide training and education for officers not yet in command as well as courses for the Navy’s enlisted leader development program,” the Navy said in a statement.

Brown assumed command of NLEC San Diego in September 2022.

NITWG San Diego is a subordinate command of the Naval Information Warfare Training Group command based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

McFarlane assumed command of NITWG San Diego in April 2023.

The Navy had already relieved 12 commanding officers in 2024 by June of this year, according to Military.com. “Loss of confidence” is an oft-touted phrase when these decisions are made.



