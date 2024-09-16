Monday, September 16, 2024

New Restaurant Development Approved at Coronado Ferry Landing

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
A rendering of the potential restaurant, which will include indoor and outdoor seating for 300 guests. Port of San Diego presentation photo.

A long-vacant parcel of land boasting incredible views at the Coronado Ferry Landing will be developed into restaurant space, after years of delays.

“This project has been a long time coming and will be a welcomed addition for both visitors and residents when completed,” said Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey at the Sept. 10 meeting of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, at which the project was unanimously approved. (Commissioner Dan Malcom was excused from the vote.)

The project, whose scope dictates a single-story restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 300 guests, was first approved by the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in 2018.

It will be built on the vacant lot next to Il Fornaio. Parking for restaurant patrons will be accommodated by the existing parking lot. The port approved the development of two restaurants decades ago, but only one was built (currently Il Fornaio).

“We are very excited as a company to welcome and support the new addition of a second restaurant,” said Luca Allier, the general manager for Il Fornaio. He said he believes the project will bring economic and quality of life benefits to the area.

Louis Addeo, a tenant of retail space at the Ferry Landing, also voiced his support. He said he hoped another restaurant would attract more visitors to the landing during off seasons.

“As a local business owner in the area, I see the need for this type of establishment, which will complement all the existing businesses within the Ferry Landing and enhance the experience for both tourists and locals alike,” Addeo said.

Not everyone was amenable to the plan. During public comment, Elias Adam Bitar, who owns property nearby, described immense difficulty finding parking as it is, and worried such a large restaurant would choke the neighborhood’s available spaces. He also was concerned about the impact construction would have on the area.

Bailey asked, during his comments, that the port ensure the construction nuisance is mitigated as much as possible for residents.

Others said developing the lot would hinder access to the bay shore. One commenter called the development an “insult to our precious hometown” and said she would fight the matter when it comes before the California Coastal Commission, which protects public access to shorelines.

Staff said the 269-spot parking lot adjacent to the Ferry Landing will be sufficient for the restaurant. However, Frank Urtasun, who is both the chair of the board and Coronado’s representative on it, requested that the port consider offering free one-hour parking in some of the lot’s spaces to keep the views accessible to seniors or others who come to the area to enjoy the easy access to views.

Rena Clancey, the executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in support of the development, saying it would “inject new life into the Coronado Ferry Landing district.”

The parcel is currently leased to Ferry Landing Associates. The proposed operator for the new restaurant is Social Syndicate, whose 13-restaurant portfolio includes Rosie O’Grady’s and The Rabbit Hole in Normal Heights, La Doña and OB Surf Lodge in Ocean Beach, The Local Pacific Beach, and the Monarch Ocean Pub in Del Mar.

A staff report said the Monarch Ocean Pub would most closely match the concept for Coronado’s new site.

Brendan Huffman, the CEO of Social Syndicate, said that they have eight concepts for their 13 restaurants. That means, he said, that the company would not be coming into Coronado “raising the corporate flag” and instead hopes to develop a restaurant that fits its neighborhood.

“Coming into the community of Coronado is a big deal,” he said, adding that his company is eager to be a part of local Little League teams, to bring a “recharge” to vacant lot at the Ferry Landing, and to bring more jobs to the city.

Huffman said the full concept has not yet reached fruition, but said it will be anchored on the community and history of Coronado and will be “casually approachable.”

“It’s going to be an elevated experience, but it’s going to be catered to everybody,” Huffman said.

No construction date has yet been set, but its projected opening is in 2027.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

People

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

Dining

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Community News

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

History

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

City of Coronado

City Proclaims Urgency, not Emergency, in Sewage Crisis

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Rate Increases are Coming for Coronado Recreation Programs

News

Contract Awarded in $600 Million International Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

City of Coronado

Council Approves $9.72 Million Winn Room Expansion

News

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?

News

Tijuana’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is Nearly Complete

News

‘Disheartening and Outrageous’: More Delays in Tijuana Sewage Crisis Projects

More Local News

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

Military

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

People

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Dining

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

Community News

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To...