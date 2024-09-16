New Restaurant Development Approved at Coronado Ferry Landing

A long-vacant parcel of land boasting incredible views at the Coronado Ferry Landing will be developed into restaurant space, after years of delays.

“This project has been a long time coming and will be a welcomed addition for both visitors and residents when completed,” said Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey at the Sept. 10 meeting of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, at which the project was unanimously approved. (Commissioner Dan Malcom was excused from the vote.)

The project, whose scope dictates a single-story restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 300 guests, was first approved by the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in 2018.

It will be built on the vacant lot next to Il Fornaio. Parking for restaurant patrons will be accommodated by the existing parking lot. The port approved the development of two restaurants decades ago, but only one was built (currently Il Fornaio).

“We are very excited as a company to welcome and support the new addition of a second restaurant,” said Luca Allier, the general manager for Il Fornaio. He said he believes the project will bring economic and quality of life benefits to the area.

Louis Addeo, a tenant of retail space at the Ferry Landing, also voiced his support. He said he hoped another restaurant would attract more visitors to the landing during off seasons.

“As a local business owner in the area, I see the need for this type of establishment, which will complement all the existing businesses within the Ferry Landing and enhance the experience for both tourists and locals alike,” Addeo said.

Not everyone was amenable to the plan. During public comment, Elias Adam Bitar, who owns property nearby, described immense difficulty finding parking as it is, and worried such a large restaurant would choke the neighborhood’s available spaces. He also was concerned about the impact construction would have on the area.

Bailey asked, during his comments, that the port ensure the construction nuisance is mitigated as much as possible for residents.

Others said developing the lot would hinder access to the bay shore. One commenter called the development an “insult to our precious hometown” and said she would fight the matter when it comes before the California Coastal Commission, which protects public access to shorelines.

Staff said the 269-spot parking lot adjacent to the Ferry Landing will be sufficient for the restaurant. However, Frank Urtasun, who is both the chair of the board and Coronado’s representative on it, requested that the port consider offering free one-hour parking in some of the lot’s spaces to keep the views accessible to seniors or others who come to the area to enjoy the easy access to views.

Rena Clancey, the executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in support of the development, saying it would “inject new life into the Coronado Ferry Landing district.”

The parcel is currently leased to Ferry Landing Associates. The proposed operator for the new restaurant is Social Syndicate, whose 13-restaurant portfolio includes Rosie O’Grady’s and The Rabbit Hole in Normal Heights, La Doña and OB Surf Lodge in Ocean Beach, The Local Pacific Beach, and the Monarch Ocean Pub in Del Mar.

A staff report said the Monarch Ocean Pub would most closely match the concept for Coronado’s new site.

Brendan Huffman, the CEO of Social Syndicate, said that they have eight concepts for their 13 restaurants. That means, he said, that the company would not be coming into Coronado “raising the corporate flag” and instead hopes to develop a restaurant that fits its neighborhood.

“Coming into the community of Coronado is a big deal,” he said, adding that his company is eager to be a part of local Little League teams, to bring a “recharge” to vacant lot at the Ferry Landing, and to bring more jobs to the city.

Huffman said the full concept has not yet reached fruition, but said it will be anchored on the community and history of Coronado and will be “casually approachable.”

“It’s going to be an elevated experience, but it’s going to be catered to everybody,” Huffman said.

No construction date has yet been set, but its projected opening is in 2027.





