Hundreds Show Up in Imperial Beach to Protest the Sewage Crisis

A peaceful protest of the Tijuana sewage crisis was held at the Imperial Beach Pier on Friday evening, August 30. Toni Trinidad, a Coronado teacher, Emerald Keepers liaison, and long-time Imperial Beach resident, planned and spoke at the grassroots event. She represented residents in attendance from Imperial Beach and Coronado who are tired of having to deal with toxic waste in the ocean and on their beaches.

After decades of both garbage and untreated sewage flowing into the Pacific from the Tijuana River, living conditions have become comparable to what one might expect in third world countries. “Enough is enough,” she exclaimed. She urged citizens to demand that local, state, and federal politicians do more because it has truly become a crisis.

Hundreds of people from Imperial Beach, Coronado, and surrounding areas gathered to show solidarity and call for cleaner ocean, beaches, and air. They brought their children, dogs, and signs with messages like, “This air is making us all sick!,” “Poopie. We want to swim,” and “Stop the Stink!”

“Our ocean used to be blue. This year it’s been brown,” said Marta Haro, an Imperial Beach resident for over a decade. “The water has been so stinky. My kids couldn’t swim in it during the entire summer.”



Bridget Cartier echoed the same concerns about the ocean and how local kids are unable to enjoy their beaches. Cartier is a retired sheriff. A 31-year veteran of the force, she was born and raised in Imperial Beach. “It’s disgusting that nothing is being done at the local, state, and national level.” Cartier is bewildered that year after year, Mexico is not being held accountable for the sewage crisis it has created.



The protest lasted about an hour and there was a short parade around the pier while a chant of “Stop the poop!” could be heard.

For more information on how to help, visit www.stopthesewage.org. You can also visit www.emeraldkeepers.org and sign up for their newsletter or to donate.





