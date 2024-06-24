Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Monday, June 24, 2024
Submitted by Mark Warner

I am excited to announce my intent to run for Coronado City Council. I have had the good fortune of living in Coronado for over 25 years and some of my greatest joys and accomplishments have been from my involvement in this amazing community. I have had the privilege to serve in various capacities and the more I volunteer, the more my desire to get involved grows. I have formed wonderful memories and have learned many lessons as Commodore of the Coronado Yacht Club, serving on Board of the Rotary Club of Coronado, and currently serving as chair on the Coronado Historic Resource Commission. My hope in running for City Council is to further serve the community of Coronado and do my part in keeping our community great. I hope to be a familiar face to which the community feels comfortable voicing concerns, giving suggestions and feedback, and feels confident that I will truly consider everyone’s comments. I want to be a true liaison and advocate for the people.

Please consider me in the coming election. Coronado – Great and Getting Better!

Mark Warner

 

 



