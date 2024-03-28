The Jolly Roger Fundraising Shirt – URT Clothing

Shared by URT Clothing’s Ian Urtnowski

Our good friend and lifetime Coronado resident, Roger Odiorne, has been my company’s (URT Clothing) right hand man as a boat driver for years. He volunteered his time and zodiac on our adventures spearfishing and going to Catalina. Roger has been battling ALS and has been through the wringer with medical bills. We designed this shirt for Roger to help ease that burden. 100% of the proceeds of sales will be going directly to Roger’s medical bills.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

If you’d like to help support Roger please consider buying a t-shirt. Free pickup available at URT Clothing, 1019 C Avenue, Coronado. Visit URT Clothing for more information.

