Thursday, March 28, 2024
People

The Jolly Roger Fundraising Shirt – URT Clothing

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Shared by URT Clothing’s Ian Urtnowski

Courtesy of URT Clothing.

Our good friend and lifetime Coronado resident, Roger Odiorne, has been my company’s (URT Clothing) right hand man as a boat driver for years. He volunteered his time and zodiac on our adventures spearfishing and going to Catalina. Roger has been battling ALS and has been through the wringer with medical bills. We designed this shirt for Roger to help ease that burden. 100% of the proceeds of sales will be going directly to Roger’s medical bills.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

Back of The Jolly Roger fundraising shirt.

If you’d like to help support Roger please consider buying a t-shirt. Free pickup available at URT Clothing, 1019 C Avenue, Coronado. Visit URT Clothing for more information.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

Courtesy of URT Clothing.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates $15,000 to Local KMAC Foundation

People

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

Education

CHS Model United Nations Teams Attend County-Wide Conference

People

The Rotary Club of Coronado Presents 2024 Peacemaker Award to a Leader Against Human Trafficking

Education

CHS Student Mila Waydo Earns Regional Dean’s List Recognition with Coronado High School Robotics

People

Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate Rosie the Riveter at Eponymous Rose Garden

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Public Hearing on Housing Element Update – Mar. 26

Community News

Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28

Community News

San Diego Writers Festival – Apr. 6

Community News

The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

Community News

Contemporary Art Comes Alive in Captivating Class – April 2024

Letters to the Editor

The Tijuana Sewage Solution is FINALLY Funded

More Local News

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

People

Free, Door-to-Door Electric Shuttle to Launch in June

City of Coronado

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Padres Game Day Specials at Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurant Concepts