San Diego Writers Festival – Apr. 6

Saturday, April 6

9 am to 6 pm

Coronado Public Library | 640 Orange Ave, Coronado

Enjoy Food, Live Music, Tent Crawl Prizes, and more than 90 speakers at this year’s fifth Annual Writer’s Festival.

The San Diego Writers Festival offers free classes from world-class instructors and a chance to meet the storytellers.

In 2019, the inaugural year brought out more than 1,200 people (live and in person); 2020 marked our first virtual event and was a huge success with more then 6,000 people checking in to join the fun across all four days! 2021, also virtual, brought in more than 10,000 viewers. On October 08, 2022 we were back in person at the Coronado Public Library and we are pleased to announce that more than 2,500 people came out to enjoy the festivities.

Storytelling matters! Your story matters, which is why all of our events are FREE and open to the public. If you have joined us in previous years, you are now part of our storytelling family.

SanDiegoWritersFestival.com






