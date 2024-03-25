Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Public Hearing on Housing Element Update – Mar. 26

The City is moving forward on the Housing Element Update. This document details land use policies and how Coronado will meet projected future housing needs assigned to the city. On Tuesday, March 26, the City’s Planning Commission will meet at 3 pm in the Council Chambers to discuss the Housing Element and related land use policy changes.

This meeting is public, and the community is welcome to attend to learn more about the Housing Element Update and offer comments. The next step in the process is a City Council hearing for the final approval, which will take place in April.

Please review the Draft Housing Element Update and associated documents.

