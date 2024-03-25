Coronado Job Fair – April 18

There’s good news for Coronadans looking for a new career, additional income, or a way to balance work with life.

Discover Coronado is hosting a free community job fair on Thursday, April 18 for residents of Coronado to find full-time and part-time jobs a short walk from their home. Numerous positions are available; many with flexible schedules and competitive salaries.

April 18, 10 am – 2 pm, Winn Room

Coronado’s largest employers will gather from 10 am to 2 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library to share current openings, answer questions and accept job applications.

Every skill set and ability is welcome. Work experience, business attire and college degrees are not mandatory at the Coronado Job Fair. All citizens over 16 years old are encouraged to network with potential employers on April 18 between 10 am and 2 pm.

The Coronado Job Fair is provided as a complimentary service for those struggling with inflation, recent job change or lack of growth potential with their current employment.

Variety of Employers to be Represented

Coronado’s largest resorts will be on hand, including Coronado Island Marriott Resort, Glorietta Bay Inn, Hotel del Coronado, and Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Also joining the job fair will be recruiters from Vons, Smart & Final, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Chamber of Commerce, Sharp Coronado Hospital, the City of Coronado, Fox Restaurant Concepts, Naval Base Coronado, Clayton’s Restaurants and more.

Who should attend?

Residents ready to try a new industry Anyone looking for extra income Retirees looking to stay active and make new friends Adults seeking executive and office positions Students entering the workforce for the first time Veterans interested in civilian careers

Get more details at DiscoverCoronado.com/Coronado-Job-Fair or call Discover Coronado at 619-319-5174.

Coronado Job Fair

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

640 Orange Ave, Coronado

April 18, 10 am – 2 pm





