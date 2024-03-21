Thursday, March 21, 2024
Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Flower Show Donation, Table Settings Demonstration

Less than 1 min.
Anna Buell, Lynn Keeling and Faith Bravo have been working tirelessly to support the annual flower show. (photo courtesy of BBGC)

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club is delighted to report a $3,000 donation to the Coronado Flower Show to assist with its weekend of festivities for the community. The Flower Show will be held April 20-21, 2024.

Diana Drummey (photo courtesy of BBGC)

Additionally, the Bridge & Bay Garden Club invites you to join them on Monday, Mar. 25 for a demonstration by Diana Drummey on table settings, which is one section of the upcoming Coronado Flower Show. The table setting event will be held at 9:30 am in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave.

There is no cost, just stop by and learn.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

