Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Flower Show Donation, Table Settings Demonstration

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club is delighted to report a $3,000 donation to the Coronado Flower Show to assist with its weekend of festivities for the community. The Flower Show will be held April 20-21, 2024.

Additionally, the Bridge & Bay Garden Club invites you to join them on Monday, Mar. 25 for a demonstration by Diana Drummey on table settings, which is one section of the upcoming Coronado Flower Show. The table setting event will be held at 9:30 am in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave.

There is no cost, just stop by and learn.





