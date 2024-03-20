Wednesday, March 20, 2024
United in Faith: Coronado Churches to Host Walk with the Cross – Mar. 29

In a shared act of faith, nine local churches invite the community to the annual “Walk with the Cross” on Good Friday, March 29. Starting at 3:30 pm from Coronado Southern Baptist Church, this contemplative walk will conclude at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church by 5 pm.

Emulating the path early Christians took along Jerusalem’s Via Dolorosa, the walk offers a moment to reflect on the Passion of Christ through eight devotional stops across Coronado. Each station invites attendees to carry the cross and meditate on the events leading to Jesus’ crucifixion, culminating in a unique interactive art experience at the final stop.

Pastor David Rodriguez, the event coordinator, expresses the purpose of the walk: “It’s about slowing down, feeling the weight of the cross, and the weight of history in each step, and allowing those experiences to deepen our faith as a community.”

This event is open to everyone, embracing the inclusiveness at the core of Coronado’s faith community. Join in this moving tradition and find solace in the collective journey of faith and reflection.

Walking route:

  • Coronado Southern Baptist Church – Jesus is Condemned to Death
  • First Baptist Church – Jesus Takes Up His Cross
  • Resurrection Lutheran Church – Jesus Falls
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church – The Cross is Laid on Simon of Cyrene
  • Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church – Jesus is Stripped of His Garments
  • Christ Episcopal Church – Jesus is Nailed to the Cross
  • Calvary Chapel Coronado – Jesus Dies on the Cross
  • Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, Coronado Community Church (at GMPC campus) – Jesus is Laid in the Tomb
  • Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church – Worship Songs and Concluding Prayer
