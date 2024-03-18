Monday, March 18, 2024
Volunteers Welcome! Become a Judge for Home Front Judging – Apr. 5-7

Managing Editor
(Coronado Floral Association)

Do you love the beautiful town of Coronado? Do you like to walk around admiring gardens? If you answered yes, then please consider being a Home Front Judge for the Coronado Floral Association’s home front judging that takes place in conjunction with the annual Coronado Flower Show.

This time-honored Coronado tradition would not be possible without the over 175 volunteer judges that show up each year. Plus it’s a great opportunity to have fun with family or good friends. Judging will take place April 5-7.

LEARN MORE HERE

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

