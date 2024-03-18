Volunteers Welcome! Become a Judge for Home Front Judging – Apr. 5-7

Do you love the beautiful town of Coronado? Do you like to walk around admiring gardens? If you answered yes, then please consider being a Home Front Judge for the Coronado Floral Association’s home front judging that takes place in conjunction with the annual Coronado Flower Show.

This time-honored Coronado tradition would not be possible without the over 175 volunteer judges that show up each year. Plus it’s a great opportunity to have fun with family or good friends. Judging will take place April 5-7.

LEARN MORE HERE





