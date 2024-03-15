John Michael Casey, MD (1940-2024)

John Michael Casey, MD

June 23, 1940- February 26, 2024

Dr. Mike Casey passed away peacefully with his daughter Anne by his side. His life can be defined in four arenas: A Devout Catholic, A Family Man, A U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon, and a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon. In his limited spare time, he enjoyed golf and baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Cay Casey; his four children: Prof. Timothy Casey ( a law professor at UCLA), Dr. Bridget Vedder, (an anesthesiologist in Austin, TX), Dr. Kevin Casey (an orthopedic surgeon in Murietta, CA) and Anne Clark (a physical therapist in Huntington Beach, CA); their spouses, Lori Shellenberger, Kurt Vedder, Zulma Casey, and Benjamin Clark; nine grandchildren: Madeleine Casey, Emma Clark, Liam Casey, Michael Clark, Jack Clark, Danika Vedder, Matthew Casey, Maya Casey, and Dane Vedder; and two brothers Prof. Charles Casey of Madison, WI, and Thomas J. Casey, Esq., an attorney in St. Louis, MO. And last, but not least, his new beagle puppy, Ms. Macey Casey.

Mike was born in St. Louis, MO to Jack (J, ret.) and Hilda Casey. He graduated from St. Gabriel the Archangel Elementary School, St. Louis University High School, and St. Louis University. Following a year in the Jesuit seminary, St. Louis, Province, he then received his MD degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, where he met his wife, Cay. Upon graduation he was commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Navy and completed Flight School in Pensacola, FL. He was stationed in Oceana, VA. He was then selected to the Orthopedic Surgery Residency program at US Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA. Following Residency he was stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and then returned to San Diego. He remained in the Naval Reserves. In 1991, he was recalled to active duty and served in Desert Storm. He earned the rank of Captain, USNR (MC), and retired with more than 30 years of service to his country.

Mike entered Private Practice in San Diego in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery and served as Chief of Staff at Children’s Hospital. He specialized in surgery for Spina Bifida, a rare form of spinal defect, and volunteered at clinics in San Diego, and in Tijuana, MX. In addition to his spina bifida practice, Mike healed countless children and adults in his practice at Children’s Hospital, Sharp Hospital, and Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. He was certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, and a founding member of the Irish American Orthopedic Society.

He was a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Coronado, CA and attended daily Communion service. An avid golfer, he logged weekly rounds at Stardust Country Club and Coronado Golf Course. He held season tickets for the Padres at “The Murph” and enjoyed coaching Del Cerro Little League. His annotated baseball game scorebooks, including pitch counts, survive him.

Known widely for his sparkling blue eyes and kind Irish heart, Mike never missed an opportunity to “think about the other guy”. His sole failing in life — if any — was that, although on many occasions he came tantalizingly close, he never secured the elusive golf hole-in-one.

A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Coronado, CA on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 11 am. Live-streaming can be accessed: sacredheartcor.org; check third box “Live-streaming”; unmute at top.

Private Burial will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates donations to:

Nazareth House 6333 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108 Phone: 619-563-0480 [email protected]

George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers, Inc. 2765 Main St., Ste. A, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Phone: 619-543-4700 Website: www.glenner.org

May he Rest in Peace.





