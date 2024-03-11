Easter Weekend at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Easter Brunch

Hop Into Spring with ALBACA’s Easter Brunch!

Savor the Season: Enjoy an Easter Brunch menu that blends tradition with innovation. Begin your feast at our signature omelet & waffle station, where you can customize your breakfast classics with a variety of fresh, gourmet toppings.

Elevate Your Brunch: For those seeking something uniquely indulgent, our oyster bar offers the freshest catches, perfect for an invigorating start. And no Easter celebration would be complete without a visit to our carving station.

A Sweet Finale: As the perfect ending to a perfect brunch, our dessert selection is a dream come true for those with a sweet tooth. From classic pastries to innovative confections, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

For more information or to secure your reservation through OpenTable, click HERE.

Easter Movie

Friday, March 29 | 7 to 9 pm | Poolside Lawn

Join us on the Poolside Lawn at 7 pm for a special Easter Movie Night, a perfect outing for friends and family alike to celebrate the season in style.

Our concession stand will offer a selection of snacks, drinks, and Easter treats to enjoy during the film, making it a full-sensory delight.

Easter Crafts

Saturday, March 30 | 10 am | Skyline Terrace

Spring into Creativity! Join us for a morning of Easter Crafts on the Poolside Lawn, Saturday, March 30 at 10 am. Unleash your imagination in a vibrant celebration of spring.

Cookie Decorating

Saturday, March 30 | 11:30 am | ALBACA Host Stand

Join us on Saturday, March 30, at 11:30 am at the ALBACA Host Stand for a delightful cookie decorating session. Unleash your inner artist and decorate delicious cookies with our culinary team.

Fiona Meet & Greet

Saturday, March 30 | 1 pm | Resort Lobby

Flock over to the Lobby at 1 pm for a colorful meet & greet with Fiona the Flamingo!

Potato Sack Race

Saturday, March 30 | 4 pm | Skyline Terrace

Race to Victory! Join us Saturday, March 30, at 4 pm on the Skyline Terrace for an exciting Potato Sack Race! Gather your friends and family for an afternoon of laughter, fun, and friendly competition. Let’s see who’ll be crowned the champion.

Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, March 31 | 10:30 am | Poolside Lawn | Infants to 6 Years Old

Hunt for Easter Magic! Bring your little ones for an egg-citing adventure on Sunday, March 31, at 10:30 am on the Poolside Lawn. Our Easter Egg Hunt is perfect for infants to six years old.

Easter Egg Hunter

Sunday, March 31 | 11:30 am | Poolside Lawn | Ages 7 & Above

Calling All Egg Hunters. Join us on Sunday, March 31, at 11:30 am on the Poolside Lawn for an epic Easter Egg Hunt! This one’s for the seasoned egg hunters, ages seven & above. Let the hunt begin!

Flamingo Crafting

Sunday, March 31 | 1 pm | Poolside Lawn

Join us on Sunday, March 31, at 1 pm on the Poolside Lawn for Flamingo Arts & Crafts. Let your imagination take flight as you create vibrant flamingo-themed masterpieces. Fun for all ages!

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

2000 Second Street, Coronado





