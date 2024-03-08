Friday, March 8, 2024
Easter Happenings at Hotel del Coronado

Managing Editor
Entrance Hotel del Coronado (Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton)

Over the holiday weekend, The Del will host an array of Easter activities. From Easter-themed s’mores to special basket deliveries as well as a traditional brunch and egg hunts.

  • Easter Roast (March 28-31) — Gather around a private beach bonfire and roast Easter s’mores while taking in the amazing sunset views. Guests will receive an Easter basket full of special treats for their s’mores, including Peeps and Reese’s Eggs.
  • Easter Bunny Deliveries (March 28-31) — The Easter Bunny and his friendly helpers will deliver a basket to your guest room filled with special treats, creating cherished Easter memories that will last a lifetime.
  • Easter Brunch (March 31) — Celebrate Easter with a legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado’s beautiful Southpointe Ballroom. A true feast for the senses, the lavish brunch features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a spectacular dessert bar and a glass of champagne.
  • Easter Egg Hunt* (March 31) — Join the Easter Bunny for an exciting Easter Egg Hunt on Del Beach at 10 am or 12 pm. Each event will have sections marked for different age groups. *Exclusively for Easter Brunch & Overnight Hotel Guests
  • More information: here

Additionally, overnight hotel guests can enjoy a COOL(A) Cabana Party on Friday and Saturday prior to Easter. The Del is partnering with the cult-favorite, organic sunscreen brand COOLA to present a live DJ, a complimentary braid bar, product demonstrations, COOLA-inspired cocktails, COOLA-inspired facials at The Spa, and more.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

