Easter Happenings at Hotel del Coronado

Over the holiday weekend, The Del will host an array of Easter activities. From Easter-themed s’mores to special basket deliveries as well as a traditional brunch and egg hunts.

The Easter Bunny and his friendly helpers will deliver a basket to your guest room filled with special treats, creating cherished Easter memories that will last a lifetime.

Easter Brunch (March 31) — Celebrate Easter with a legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado's beautiful Southpointe Ballroom. A true feast for the senses, the lavish brunch features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a spectacular dessert bar and a glass of champagne.

Easter Egg Hunt * (March 31) — Join the Easter Bunny for an exciting Easter Egg Hunt on Del Beach at 10 am or 12 pm. Each event will have sections marked for different age groups. *Exclusively for Easter Brunch & Overnight Hotel Guests

More information: here

Additionally, overnight hotel guests can enjoy a COOL(A) Cabana Party on Friday and Saturday prior to Easter. The Del is partnering with the cult-favorite, organic sunscreen brand COOLA to present a live DJ, a complimentary braid bar, product demonstrations, COOLA-inspired cocktails, COOLA-inspired facials at The Spa, and more.





