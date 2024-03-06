Wednesday, March 6, 2024
CHS Student Eleanor McLellan Selected as Delegate to Youth Summit on the Environment

Source: Coronado Unified School District

CHS sophomore Eleanor McLellan has been selected to represent Coronado at the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) in Washington DC this summer. (CUSD)

Coronado High School sophomore Eleanor McLellan has been selected as a National Youth Delegate to the 2024 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment which will be held at George Mason University in Washington, D.C. from June 23 to June 28, 2024.

“I chose to apply for this summit because I am interested in pursuing a major in environmental policy. The program focuses on the policy side of the climate movement which has always intrigued me. Promoting and practicing sustainability has always been a part of my life, as a child I learned to grow my own food, compost and recycle properly. That foundation in sustainability and my love of the natural world has granted me the motivation to promote and enact real change in the world,” said McLellan, who is a member of the Emerald Keepers Club at CHS.

She will join a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. The summit is hosted by George Mason University and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an opportunity to learn from experts in the field. The event will encourage and inspire young leaders who are focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.

Delegates were chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

In addition to being both a member of and an intern for Emerald Keepers, McLellan is also a Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) dance student, Director of Outreach for the CHS UNICEF club, member of the Interact Club, and on the fundraising committee for the Blue Iris Movement.

The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the important field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century. The Advisory Board is chaired by Mark Bauman, President of Virtual Wonders and former Executive Vice President of National Geographic Television. Additional members include world renowned scholars, distinguished scientists, and award winning university faculty. Delegates gain an insider look at environmental science, policy and conservation issues. For more information visit wyse.gmu.edu.

Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

