Local Authors Explore Impact of AI in “Algorithms of Armageddon” – To Be Released March 12

Two Coronado authors joined forces to write a nonfiction narrative book about the history, transformation and military use of artificial intelligence that is to be released March 12. Algorithms of Armageddon: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence of Future Wars was written by retired Navy Captains George Galdorisi and Sam J. Tangredi, Ph.D., for an audience that includes those who are interested in national security, as well as anyone who is overwhelmed by all the hype and misconceptions that surround AI. According to the USNI website, Galdorisi and Tangredi are both “national security professionals who deal with AI on a day-to-day basis in their work in both the technical and policy arenas.”

“If you want to separate the hype from hysteria when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, there is no better option,” said National Defense University Professor, Frank Hoffman, author of Mars Adapting. Hoffman went on to say “Algorithms of Armageddon is an essential volume for those seeking to understand the possible benefits of AI and for assessing what we can expect from this emerging technology in terms of its contributions and limitations on the battlefield.”


Last October Galdorisi spoke at the Coronado Public Library about AI, summarizing points made in the anthology he and Tangredi edited and published in 2021, AI at War. His brief was titled “It’s Not Your Grandfather’s AI, It Is Older Than That.” AI at War pulled together the ideas and viewpoints of over two dozen authors, experts in the field of AI, that all contributed a chapter to the book. As Tangredi and Galdorisi edited the book, they realized they had more to add to the conversation, resulting in their latest work.

I had the opportunity to sit down with George to discuss his new book. He shared some thoughts on why they felt it was important to write this book saying, “Sam and I feel that when people in DOD talk about AI they are talking about it in the future, not now, and we think there are ways to implement it now. We think there are fairly easy algorithms that could be incorporated now.  [In 2016 Deputy Secretary of Defense] Bob Work talked about technology, networking and man-machine teaming in his Third Offset Strategy and we are in a place where we can start implementing tactics to execute that strategy.”

An example of the military in the early stages of exploring AI: ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 29, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel operates in the Arabian Gulf. The three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event involves employing new platforms in the region for the first time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy).

The book starts by giving the history of AI, beginning with big data, machine learning and then artificial intelligence. It moves on to the national security implications and Galdorisi said, “There is a part of the book that is a call to action in which we discuss how our near peer adversaries – China and Russia have made major investments in AI and insert this technology into their military systems, sensors and weapons. Russia’s population demographics are struggling with early deaths and other demographic issues, they are very methodically using AI to substitute for soldiers.” The concluding chapters of the book explore the questions of how AI will affect future warfare.

Many national security experts shared their praise for the book including Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret.), who said “Few books have discussed the use of artificial intelligence in war and those few have generated more heat than light. Algorithms of Armageddon is the essential book for anyone trying to understand why the United States must win the ‘AI arms race’ with our potential adversaries, China and Russia.”

The former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Michele Flournoy, said “National security is the realm of human activity where the risks of AI are most profound. Those risks are being increased every day by potential opponents who are seeking to surpass the U.S. in military applications of AI.  Algorithms of Armageddon identifies these risks–and potential solutions–in a clear and accessible manner. This book should be read and discussed by everyone.”

The book can be found on Amazon as well as on the U.S. Naval Institute’s website.

 



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Community

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Bon Appétit! L’Orangerie to Open March 15

Dining

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Military

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

