Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate World Thinking Day 2024

Coronado Girl Scouts came together to celebrate World Thinking Day 2024 in February.  This year’s theme was the Environment and Global Poverty.

Community partners who joined in to help girls learn more about links between the environment and global concerns included Emerald Keepers, The Energy Coalition, Stop the Sewage, and Healthy Kids, Happy Planet.

Girls learned about solar energy,

planted their own veggies, explored the garden at Village Elementary and had a lesson in composting, 

wrote letters to President Biden to call awareness to ocean pollution,

and learned some healthy, vegetarian recipes.

Coronado Girl Scouts is always looking for new Girl Scouts as well as volunteers to inspire them. Contact [email protected] for more information.

 

 



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

