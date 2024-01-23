Tuesday, January 23, 2024
City of Coronado

Storm Update: Country Club Area Residents Cleared to Use Toilets

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
City crews are busy after nearly four inches of rain that drenched Coronado on Jan. 22.

Coronado residents in the country club area can now use flush their toilets, according to city officials. However, city crews are still working on the pump station repairs, so the city is asking residents in the impacted area to continue limiting drainage use that includes not using dishwashers, showers, washing machines. Basic hygiene needs like washing hands is okay.

The impacted area is west of Alameda Blvd. to Naval Air Station North Island.

The city will evaluate the repairs and post an update this afternoon on the status of drain usage for the impacted area. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

“The city understands the impact this is having and appreciates the community’s patience,” said Andrea McCullough, communications and engagement officer for the city, in an email.

The city’s recreation services released the following updates as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23:
  • John D. Spreckels Center: Closed until further notice
  • Golf Course: Closed until further notice
  • Skate park: Closed until further notice
  • Tennis courts: Clean-up is in progress. Call (619) 522-2650 for opening times.
  • Community Center: Fully open; programs resume today. The gymnasium opened at noon for open play.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

