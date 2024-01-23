Storm Update: Country Club Area Residents Cleared to Use Toilets

Coronado residents in the country club area can now use flush their toilets, according to city officials. However, city crews are still working on the pump station repairs, so the city is asking residents in the impacted area to continue limiting drainage use that includes not using dishwashers, showers, washing machines. Basic hygiene needs like washing hands is okay.

The impacted area is west of Alameda Blvd. to Naval Air Station North Island.

The city will evaluate the repairs and post an update this afternoon on the status of drain usage for the impacted area. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

“The city understands the impact this is having and appreciates the community’s patience,” said Andrea McCullough, communications and engagement officer for the city, in an email.

The city’s recreation services released the following updates as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23: John D. Spreckels Center: Closed until further notice

Golf Course: Closed until further notice

Skate park: Closed until further notice

Tennis courts: Clean-up is in progress. Call (619) 522-2650 for opening times.

Community Center: Fully open; programs resume today. The gymnasium opened at noon for open play.





