Christmas Tree Recycling – Cut & Bin, or Drop Off at Collection Site

Tree Recycling

Christmas trees may be recycled by using either your green residential curbside cart or at one of the Coronado drop-off locations.

Curbside

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot sections of your tree in your yard waste recycling container(s).

Drop-off Sites

Drop-off locations are available from December 26, 2023 to January 14, 2024. Drop your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) off at one of the following two locations:

Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot, near the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way

Cays Park parking lot, across from the Fire Station, 101 Grand Caribe Causeway

Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash.

For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

Flocked trees contain chemicals and cannot be composted.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree lights, garlands, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.

Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition.

Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.







