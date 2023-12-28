Thursday, December 28, 2023
Christmas Tree Recycling – Cut & Bin, or Drop Off at Collection Site

1 min.
Xtree Recycling 225

Tree Recycling

Christmas trees may be recycled by using either your green residential curbside cart or at one of the Coronado drop-off locations.

Curbside

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot sections of your tree in your yard waste recycling container(s).

Drop-off Sites

Drop-off locations are available from December 26, 2023 to January 14, 2024. Drop your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) off at one of the following two locations:

  • Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot, near the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way
  • Cays Park parking lot, across from the Fire Station, 101 Grand Caribe Causeway

Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash.

Christmas Tree Recycling

For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

  • Flocked trees contain chemicals and cannot be composted.
  • Make sure to remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree lights, garlands, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.
  • Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition.
  • Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

