Thanksgiving at Crown Landing Restaurant at Loews Coronado Bay Resort – Nov. 23

Gather with loved ones at Loews Coronado Bay’s signature Crown Landing restaurant this Thanksgiving and indulge in a heartwarming feast filled with all the classic holiday trimmings. The resort’s special menu, crafted by Executive Chef Jesse Llapitan, will feature a roasted mushroom and chestnut soup or winter salad to start, a lavish buffet including a seafood station, cheese, charcuterie, and seasonal vegetables, traditional entrees including roasted organic turkey, Bouillabaisse, braised short rib and more, as well as an ice cream station and classic holiday treats. In addition, all guests will be treated to a special welcome beverage.

Reservations are available for November 23, 12-7 pm, and can be made via Resy.



