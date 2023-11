Sharp Coronado will hold on last free flu shot clinic. Drive-up, bike-up, or walk-up flu shots available. The flu shots will be administered by, and in partnership with, Southwestern College nursing students.

The clinic will be set up at 255 Soledad Place, in front of the grassy lawn on the northwest side of the hospital.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

10 am to 3 pm (or while supplies last)

* While supplies last. Standard dose vaccine only. Shots will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.