Friday, October 27, 2023
Community News

Trick or Treat at the Library – Oct. 31

Drop by the front of the Coronado Public Library for some trick or treating (3-6 pm) with Ms. Natalie on your way to or from Downtown Goes Ghostly! Can you guess what she’ll be dressed up as?

October 31, from 3 to 6 pm

 

 



