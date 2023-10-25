Caltrans to Conduct Road Pavement Repairs on Third & Fourth Streets – Beginning Nov. 1

A Caltrans pavement repair project in Coronado is set to begin on November 1. This much needed road work will repair the section of road that was damaged during winter rainstorms. Drivers are advised that Caltrans will be grinding out and replacing asphalt in various lanes on Third Street between C and F Avenues, and on Fourth Street between Alameda Boulevard and J Avenue.

Work on Third Street is scheduled to take place Nov 1-3 and again on Nov 14. Work on Fourth Street is scheduled for Nov 15. Expect traffic delays between 9am and 2pm during that time.

Note: “No Parking” signs will be posted on both sides of Third and Fourth Streets during these operations; alleys and side streets will be closed to through traffic as well.





