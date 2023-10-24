Bridge and Bay Garden Club Crafts Seasonal Centerpieces & Welcomes New Members

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club hosted a seasonal centerpiece making event at the Coronado Library Winn Room October 23rd. More than 40 women attended the event including members, their guests and other local residents who heard about the event through the Coronado Library calendar and social media. The Club provided all the necessary equipment and shrubbery including the succulents, moss, glue guns and gardening shears, while attendees brought the pumpkins to decorate. The pumpkins varied in size and color creating a beautiful array of centerpieces.

Club members brought cuttings from their yards to include a large variety of succulents and some berries and dried flowers.

Fun was had by all in attendance. The meeting started off with 30 minutes of time to socialize and catch up with old friends or meet new ones. Refreshments were provided and the overwhelming amount of greenery and number of pumpkins added to the festive spirit. Once the event kicked off the group was busy spray painting moss to top their pumpkins and gluing the succulents to make for a beautiful centerpiece that would complement any fall holiday display.

Coronado resident Christine Monlux saw the event on social media and decided to check it out. Christine said “It was so much fun, I can’t wait for the next event. I am going to become a member.”

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club was founded in February of 1972 by Ann Rixey Boyd and Barbara (Bobby) Perkins. I spoke to Barbara Perkins’ daughter, Pam Hammett, who said, “I have attended many of her club programs with my Mom over the past 50 years but my heart pulled me to join last year, giving back to me a piece of my Mom. The club was so welcoming. Now my goal is to get my daughter, niece and friends to participate.” She went on to share that, “Monthly meetings include educational and creative speakers from vegetables, seeds, plants, landscapes, and floral or Ikebana design to name a few. Civic interests are many, and include the ‘Fourth of July parade Flamingos,’ middle school, USPS, and Ricky Fernandez Gardens. The club became very active in participating in the annual flower show; making handmade banners and filling the steps of Spreckels with plants for the show. Many club members chaired the various sections of the show. They continue to teach hand-tied bouquets in the children’s section.”

According to B&BGC website, the Club “encourages interest in all phases of home gardening, better horticultural practices, civic activities, the principles of artistic design and the conservation of natural resources. The Club sponsors many beloved local events annually and are silent partners in many gardens of Coronado.”

The club is always welcoming new members, and opens its meetings to all that are interested. The Bridge and Bay Garden Club mascot is the Flamingo and there were a number of flamingos tucked into the decor of the room. At the end of the centerpiece making event there was a raffle in which decor including a cute Flamingo bird-house was included.

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club meets every fourth Monday at 9 am in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library. For membership questions reach out to the club at [email protected]. For more information about the Bay and Bridge Garden Club visit their website.





