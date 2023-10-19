Tickets Going Fast for Tiki Club, CSF’s New Way to Support Our Schools – Oct. 28

Grab your grass skirts and get ready for a real-lei good time! With the theme “Island Paradise: A Luau on the Lawn,” the Annual CSF Gala benefiting Coronado’s public schools is back on October 28 with a whole new way to party and support our local students. For the first time ever, guests can purchase a separate ticket to the Tiki Club, where the Southpointe Ballroom will be transformed into a tropical celebration, all to raise money for our schools.

This year, guests of the ever-popular event have two choices for how to celebrate the evening. First, they’re invited to dine al fresco on the Southpointe Lawn of the iconic Hotel del Coronado with limited seating still available. In addition to the fabulous three-course meal and collection of wines, all guests will be greeted at Luau on the Lawn with a welcome cocktail at the Southpointe Lawn. This year’s Live Auction and Raise your Paddle portion of the evening will generate funds to support teacher wish lists at all four schools.

After dinner, everyone is invited to grab a ticket and join the fun as the Southpointe Ballroom transforms into the Tiki Club from 8-11pm, where you can dance to island beats, enjoy a specialty cocktail, and sample tropical inspired appetizers and desserts.

Evening Events

5:00-5:30 pm Guests Arrive to the Southpointe Lawn

5:30 pm Enjoy a Signature Welcome Cocktail

5:45 pm Luau on the Lawn Begins

6:00 pm Gourmet Tropical Inspired Menu

Complimentary Wine Service

6:45 pm Live Auction & Fund a Need for CUSD

8:00 pm Tiki Club Opens

Hors d’oeuvres & Dessert Stations

Club DJ + Dancing

11:00 pm Tiki Club Closes

But the fun won’t stop there! There will also be photo booth, a Tiki Tasting, island-style games, a Wine Wall, plus an exciting Silent Auction! And of course, a DJ spinning beats for all the dance floor aficionados – hula moves optional.

“We really hope this new format brings in a whole new crowd to the CSF Gala,” said CSF President & CEO Michelle Gilmore. “It will give guests options for how they want to spend their evening and be part of this fabulous event that so hugely benefits our schools. Whether you’re looking for a more formal experience of seated dining and live auction, or ready for some island-style night club vibes – or both! – this year’s Gala has it all.”

CSF is a community-driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for underfunded STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and arts programs at all four CUSD schools. Proceeds from the annual Gala – along with many other efforts throughout the year – benefit our local school children with classes such as Choir, Band, Robotics, Fine Arts, Innovation Lab, and so much more.

Tickets for the dinner show with Tiki Club access are $3,500 for a table of ten; tickets for Tiki Club access are $150 per person. VIP upgrade options are available. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at csfkids.org.

The popular Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Online Auction, in conjunction with Gala, is open for bidding until Monday, October 30. The auction features tons of unique items, including great local deals & steals. Participants can find information on how to bid to support our kids at csfkids.org/onlineauction.

The Online auction is a fun and exciting way to support our children’s schools and programs. Join in on the fun and bid, bid, bid! There is no better cause than our children’s education!

To see all the sponsors who have made this event possible, visit www.csfkids.org/news-events/gala/.





