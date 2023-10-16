Monday, October 16, 2023
Community News

Coronado Public Library’s “Eclipse Day” was a Solar Success

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Community members look up (with eye protection) at the eclipse in Library Park.

On October 14th, spectators gathered in Library Park to celebrate “Eclipse Day” with the Coronado Public Library. The space-themed event lasted for two hours, starting at 9 am. Even with the cloudy morning, viewers saw the best partial solar eclipse that California will see for the next twenty years.

This year’s annular eclipse was only a partial one for Coronado. A partial eclipse, according to the “Learn about the Eclipse” zine made by Tara Davies, happens when the moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, but the moon doesn’t fully cover the sun or line up perfectly so only a portion of the star is blocked by the moon. So, as Southern California viewers peered through their NASA-approved glasses, they saw a glowing crescent shape.

Library-provided infographic from NASA about the October 2023 eclipse path.

Teen librarian Tara Davies and other staff members were there to manage different activity booths. Coronado High School (CHS) Senior Olivia Chavez says, “I think that [library events are special] mostly because it’s just exposing people to opportunities they never would’ve known existed. Before I got here this morning to work this event, I didn’t even know this was going on. It’s cool to learn and teach people.”

The eclipse viewer craft station was buzzing with creativity.

At 9:30 am the eclipse’s maximum visibility was at 70%, which was the maximum for this year. Only a sliver of Sun was shining as the moon covered the rest. Librarians emphasized to viewers to only look at the eclipse with their glasses on.

Although some attendees opted to create their own eclipse viewers instead of taking the freebies. One of the craft stations gave people the opportunity to create their own viewing devices by using tin foil, cereal boxes, and masking tape.

Looking through a cardboard viewer to see the sun partially blocked by the moon.

Next to this station was the solar-inspired craft table, run by Olivia Chavez. Kids got to color planet cut-outs and create an eclipse simulator to take home with them after the event. Chavez says her favorite part of the event was “running the coloring booth for the kids.”

Lunar crafts for kids at the event.

This event was one for the astronomical history books and a joyous one for Coronado residents. A total solar eclipse will pass the United States on April 8th of next year.

Find more October events happening each week at the Coronado Public Library for community members to join in on Halloween-themed fun, book clubs, and more.



Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

