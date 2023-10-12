Say Aloha to the CSF Online Auction, Opening October 13!

Plus, Get Your Tickets to the October 28 Tiki Club

Online Auction

The popular Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Online Auction, in conjunction with this year’s Island Paradise: A Luau on the Lawn Gala, is launching on Friday, October 13 at noon and will remain open for bidding until Monday, October 30. The Online Auction features tons of unique items, including great local deals & steals. Participants can find information on how to bid to support our kids at csfkids.org/onlineauction.

The Online Auction is a fun and exciting way to support our children’s schools and programs, so join in on the fun and bid, bid, bid! There is no better cause than our children’s education!

Island Paradise Gala

This year’s Island Paradise Gala will be held on Saturday, October 28 in the new Southpointe Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado with limited seating still available. In addition to the fabulous three-course meal and wines, all guests will be welcomed to the Luau on the Lawn with a welcome cocktail on the Southpointe Lawn. This year’s Live Auction and Raise your Paddle portion of the evening will generate funds to support teacher wish lists at all four schools.

Tiki Club

Everyone is invited to grab a ticket and join the fun as dinner guests move into the Southpointe Ballroom for the Tiki Club from 8 to 11pm, where you can dance to island beats, enjoy a specialty cocktail and sample tropical-inspired appetizers and desserts.

But the fun won’t stop there! There will also be a photo booth, a Tiki Tasting, island-style games, a Wine Wall, plus an exciting Silent Auction!

All proceeds benefit the 3,000 students at Coronado Unified schools. To reserve a ticket or table, volunteer, make a donation to the auctions (Live or Online) or make a donation to sponsor a CUSD teacher, please visit www.csfkids.org/gala or call Project Manager Kelly Mineo at 619-437-8059, ext. 5.

www.csfkids.org/gala

Sponsors

To see a list of the many gala, auction, food & drink, music, and event sponsors that make this night possible, visit www.csfkids.org/gala.

Some photos from 2022:





