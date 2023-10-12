Thursday, October 12, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Say Aloha to the CSF Online Auction, Opening October 13!

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Plus, Get Your Tickets to the October 28 Tiki Club

Online Auction

The popular Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Online Auction, in conjunction with this year’s Island Paradise: A Luau on the Lawn Gala, is launching on Friday, October 13 at noon and will remain open for bidding until Monday, October 30. The Online Auction features tons of unique items, including great local deals & steals. Participants can find information on how to bid to support our kids at csfkids.org/onlineauction.

Two future Islanders invite you to bid to support the kids at the CSF Online Auction, opening on Friday, October 13, and running through Monday, October 30! All proceeds benefit underfunded STEM & Arts classes like Innovation Lab, Science, Broadcasting, Robotics and more at all four public schools.

The Online Auction is a fun and exciting way to support our children’s schools and programs, so join in on the fun and bid, bid, bid! There is no better cause than our children’s education!

Island Paradise Gala

This year’s Island Paradise Gala will be held on Saturday, October 28 in the new Southpointe Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado with limited seating still available. In addition to the fabulous three-course meal and wines, all guests will be welcomed to the Luau on the Lawn with a welcome cocktail on the Southpointe Lawn. This year’s Live Auction and Raise your Paddle portion of the evening will generate funds to support teacher wish lists at all four schools.

Larry Delrose, Lisa and Alan Kinzel, and Coronado Schools Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gilmore at the kickoff for this year’s Island Paradise, Luau on the Lawn.

Tiki Club

Everyone is invited to grab a ticket and join the fun as dinner guests move into the Southpointe Ballroom for the Tiki Club from 8 to 11pm, where you can dance to island beats, enjoy a specialty cocktail and sample tropical-inspired appetizers and desserts.

But the fun won’t stop there! There will also be a photo booth, a Tiki Tasting, island-style games, a Wine Wall, plus an exciting Silent Auction!

All proceeds benefit the 3,000 students at Coronado Unified schools. To reserve a ticket or table, volunteer, make a donation to the auctions (Live or Online) or make a donation to sponsor a CUSD teacher, please visit www.csfkids.org/gala or call Project Manager Kelly Mineo at 619-437-8059, ext. 5.

www.csfkids.org/gala

Sponsors

To see a list of the many gala, auction, food & drink, music, and event sponsors that make this night possible, visit www.csfkids.org/gala.

Some photos from 2022:

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Eclipse Day at the Coronado Public Library – Oct. 14

Community News

Preserving the Past, Nourishing the Future: Coronado Historical Association’s Annual Fall Collections Benefit Luncheon – Oct. 24

Community News

Free Paper Shredding & E-Waste Event – Oct. 21

Community News

Bulky Trash Curbside Collection – Oct. 16- 20, 2023

Community News

Coronado’s Dine and Dance Club Delivers “Flash Dance” – Oct. 14 & Dec. 9

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Bulky Trash Curbside Collection – Oct. 16- 20, 2023

Community News

Coronado’s Dine and Dance Club Delivers “Flash Dance” – Oct. 14 & Dec. 9

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

Education

Broadcast Journalism KCMS Students Hear from Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jane Mitchell

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

San Diego Congressional Delegation Seeks Explanation for Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Deterioration

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Eclipse Day at the Coronado Public Library – Oct. 14