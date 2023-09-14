Mary Bob Edwards

Mary Bob was a southern gal—it was often the first thing you noticed or that she would tell you. Although born in Georgia, Mary Bob spent much of her young life in east Tennessee, in a small town full of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a beloved grandmother. She and her sister and cousins managed to get into just enough trouble to distract them from the hard times of the Great Depression. Claiborne County, Tennessee provided a lifetime’s worth of good stories. Mary Bob was a talented storyteller and even the hardest times in her life were spun into stories, her way, along with her faith, of managing the difficulties in her life.

Mary Bob attended high school in Roanoke, Virginia, while living with an aunt and uncle, and her first cousin, Mont, who became a brother to her. She earned a degree in history from James Madison University and began teaching high school history and English in Virginia. Her adventurous spirit prevailed, and determined to see more of the world, she joined United Airlines as a “stewardess.” This job generated more great stories, and while based in the San Francisco Bay Area, she met and married a rancher. She adapted to ranch life, learning to work with sheep while homemaking and raising her young daughters. She also learned to drive on the back roads of northern California, enabling her to join a luncheon, or her bridge club, as well as the Sonoma County Cow Belles, where she made lasting friendships.

Poor health forced a move to Arizona, where she found herself a divorced mother of two daughters. Again, with grit, she reimagined her life, earning a real estate license while pursuing graduate work in history. She worked as an executive at a Scottsdale hotel, once called in to calm an agitated chef wielding a cleaver. Another good story. She remarried, helped raise a stepson while also helping her husband in his business. Fleeing Arizona’s brutal summers, Mary Bob discovered Coronado, CA in 1972. Her love affair with Coronado lasted until her death on September 2nd, just shy of her 96th birthday. For Mary Bob, the third time was the charm for married life. She shared many delightful years with Leroy Edwards, “the most wonderful man in the world.” She was widowed in 2007.

Mary Bob loved the King James Bible, fresh flowers, playing cards, Jane Austen novels, her friends, Coronado’s weather, old movies, a cocktail, a cocktail dress, strawberry ice cream, See’s candy, lemon meringue pie, and dogs. She loved trading stories with friends, old and new, and she loved her family fiercely. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, her exes, her beloved friend Michael, her sister Mona, and her daughter Cynthia. Those who remain to tell her stories include her daughter Nancy, her granddaughter Sarah, and her “own child,” niece Mary. Others who will undoubtedly repeat a story or two include her nephews Douglas and Edgar, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews-in-law, great niece and great nephews, cousins, informally adopted family members Lisa and Sharon, and many friends. The family thanks especially those friends who called, visited, sent cards, and her caregivers Mercedes and Ann.

Mary Bob had a long life, hard and painful at times, but hers was a life well lived. She loved and she was loved.

Submitted by the family. Dates withheld on request.





