‘Team Anne’ Walks to Honor Memory of Friend While Raising Awareness and Money

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Walkers begin their 2 mile journey to honor those affected by Ovarian Cancer.

Almost 800 people wore their Teal T-shirts while walking two miles around Ferry Landing in an effort to raise money and awareness for the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego Sept. 10th. The Teal Steps Ovarian Cancer Walk included individuals and teams that were formed to walk in honor of survivors or those they lost to this awful disease.  Among the teams was ‘Team Anne’, formed by Meredith Watwood in honor of local Coronado woman, Anne Dixon McManus, who passed away of the awful disease just one year ago.

Team Anne poses for a photo along the walk route.

It all began with a Bunco group of local moms who shared good times, connection and support for one another, who forged unshakeable bonds as their children grew up together in Coronado. That group was devastated when they lost their dear friend to a disease known as the ‘silent killer’ because the symptoms are hard to detect and oftentimes common among women as they age. The original Bunco group along with some other family and friends gathered together to share memories, laugh and cry as they connected over the shared grief of the loss of Anne. “Our Bunco group was so heartbroken when Anne passed away, we were looking for a way that our group could honor her memory,” said Meredith, “When we found out the Teal Steps Ovarian cancer walk was almost exactly a year after she passed away and in Coronado it was perfect. Now we can make it an annual event to celebrate her memory with friends and family.”

Members of the original Bunco Group pose for a pre-walk photo.

Seanan McGrath, another member of the original Bunco group shared, “To know Anne was

Photo of Anne Dixon courtesy of Seanan McGrath.

to Love Anne. She was beautiful inside and out and the best mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend!  Anne was an amazing person and anyone that was lucky enough to have her in their lives was blessed! She is loved and missed and this walk was a great way to come together and celebrate and honor her. We look forward to doing this for many years to come.”

A photo of the original group of friends provided by Seanan McGrath.
The Race Master of Ceremonies shares the Ovarian Cancer Alliance mission and shares valuable information about ovarian cancer detection and symptoms.

According to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego website, “Ovarian Cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the United States. Currently there is no screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego is working towards advancing cancer research and education of the medical community for early diagnosis, improving the quality of care for patients, and expanding their community outreach program to include all gynecologic cancer awareness to civic groups, organizations and the general public throughout the San Diego County.”

For more information about signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, or how to donate to the cause visit the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego website.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.

