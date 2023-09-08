67.1 F
Coronado
Friday, September 8, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

CSF Unveils New Gala Format with a Tiki Twist – Oct. 28

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The Coronado Ukulele Club serenaded guests and helped reveal this year’s Island Paradise theme at the Kick-Off Party on Tuesday, August 29th at the Hotel del Coronado.

Break out your grass skirts and get ready for a real-lei good time! Presented by Donna Salof and heralding the theme “Island Paradise: A Luau on the Lawn,” the Annual Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Gala benefiting Coronado’s public schools is back on October 28, 2023 with a whole new way to party and support our local students.

This year, guests of the ever-popular event have two choices for how to celebrate the evening. First, they’re invited to dine al fresco on the Southpointe Lawn of the iconic Hotel del Coronado. Party-goers of this portion will be welcomed island-style with a signature cocktail to sip while watching a classic Hawaiian luau show, enjoy a seated four-course meal, and have an up-front seat to the majority of the fundraising and live auction activities of the evening.

After dinner, the Southpointe Ballroom is transformed into the Tiki Club from 8 to 11 pm, where dinner guests can continue the party and those with the Tiki Club tickets can join in on the fun. Guests will be greeted with a signature cocktail and enjoy appetizers with a South Pacific flare, complementary wine, a tiki bar tasting, festive desserts, a wine wall, fun ways to give, and more. And of course, a DJ spinning beats for all the dance floor aficionados – hula moves optional.

CSF staff welcomed guests to the Gala Kick-Off Party & Theme Reveal at the Hotel del Coronado.

“We are so excited about this new format,” said CSF Director of Development Ashley DeGree. “It will give guests options for how they want to spend their evening and be part of this fabulous event that so hugely benefits our schools. Whether you’re looking for a more formal experience of seated dining and live auction, or ready for some island-style night club vibes – or both! – this year’s Gala has it all.”

CSF is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and the Arts. Proceeds from the annual gala – along with many other efforts throughout the year – benefit our local school children with classes such as Choir, Band, Robotics, Fine Arts, Innovation Lab, and so much more.

Tickets for the dinner show with Tiki Club access are $3,500 for a table of ten; tickets for Tiki Club access are $150 per person. VIP upgrade options are available. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at csfkids.org.

All are invited to get involved and show their Aloha spirit through the Online Auction, sponsored by Del Coronado Realty. The Online Auction launches Friday, October 13 and remains open until Monday, October 30. Place your bids on unique and locally sourced items and know that your shopping budget is going to a great cause!

If you would like to sponsor part of this annual event or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email [email protected]. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, visit www.csfkids.org/auction or call 619-437-8059 ext. 1.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

California Assembly Declares August the First Transgender History Month in the Nation

Community News

20th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Raises $350,000 for Moore MountainView Hospice Home

Community News

Passengers Should Plan for Delays Around San Diego Airport September 8-11 Due to I-5 Closure Southbound

Community News

Making Amends, San Diego Style – How to Heal, Grow, and Reconnect in America’s Finest City

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Coronado’s Courtesy Bikes in 1970

City of Coronado

Lawsuit Filed Against Coronado for Removal of Canary Island and Torrey Pine Trees

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

20th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Raises $350,000 for Moore MountainView Hospice Home

Business

Business Meetup for Hospitality Industry Owners & Managers – Sept. 27

Community News

Passengers Should Plan for Delays Around San Diego Airport September 8-11 Due to I-5 Closure Southbound

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Coronado’s Courtesy Bikes in 1970

Obituaries

Dr. George Patrick Malone (1928-2023)

Business

Business Input Needed: Water Pollution Economic Impact Survey – Complete by Sept. 15

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.