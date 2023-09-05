Dr. George Patrick Malone (1928-2023)

Dr. George Patrick Malone, age 94, passed peacefully from his Coronado paradise to his heavenly paradise in July 2023.

Pat was born in Gordon, Nebraska to George H. Malone and Stella Woodden. His father was the postmaster and owner of the general store in Porcupine, South Dakota. In this rural town on the Pine Ridge Reservation, he acquired the values that guided him for life and framed his understanding of life’s blessings and challenges. He was taught to be self-sufficient, hardworking, and a master of all trades. It is difficult to think of a project that Pat could not tackle. His sharp mind and skills acquired from his early country life contributed to many “engineering” successes. His family members can attest to how dad saved the day with one of his creative solutions.

Education was highly valued by his parents. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Mission School in Porcupine, SD. Pat boarded at Regis High School in Denver and went on to South Dakota State for his college studies. Summers were spent working in the wheat fields of South Dakota and Kansas. During this time, at a Saturday night country dance in Oakley, KS, Pat first met Delphine Ziegler. The romance took off a few weeks later when he saw her again as he was teammates with her brothers on the local baseball team. Pat received an invitation to dinner and the rest is history. Pat graduated from Colorado State Ft. Collins School of Veterinary Medicine in 1953 and began his lifelong passion of caring for animals. Delphine and Pat were married in 1953 in Angelus, Kansas.

Immediately following their wedding, Pat went to Alabama for his officer training in the US Air Force. The newlyweds were transferred to France where Pat was a LT for the 7414th USAF Hospital in Bordeaux. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to South Dakota, but he remained in the Air Force reserves until 1971. In Rapid City, he started his large animal veterinary practice. He enjoyed living and practicing there, but in 1957, his classmate, Dr. Paul Smith, convinced him to move to Coronado for one year. That one year turned into forty-one years of dedication at Coronado Veterinary Hospital. In 1984, he and his partner Dr. Monte Kelly relocated the hospital, from 1st St. to its current location on Orange Ave. Dr. Malone retired from the practice in 1998. His kind, compassionate care remains in the memories of the people of Coronado.

The Coronado community played a significant role in Pat’s life and he embraced every opportunity to be involved. Pat often recalled fond memories of his days in the Active 20-30 Club and Coronado Rotary where he met some of his earliest and lifelong friends. He served as president of both of these organizations. He was also a charter member of the Coronado Council of the Navy League.

Pat was a man of great faith and received immense joy through his involvement with Sacred Heart Church for over sixty-five years. He served on the Parish Council and was a charter member of the local Knights of Columbus. Catholic education was a priority. All eight of his children graduated from Sacred Heart School. He helped organize many school and parish events and was a regular participant in masses as an usher, eucharistic minister, and sacristan. True to his character, he was often the behind-the-scenes parishioner working quietly to support his devotion to God. He was honored with membership in the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope John Paul II for his service to and growth of the Catholic Church. His involvement and volunteerism created close friendships with other Coronado families that have bonded them forever. For this, we are truly grateful.

Pat was devoted to God and his Catholic faith, as well as to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. The home on Olive was a gathering place for family and friends. The door was always open and he eagerly welcomed visitors whether it was for Saturday morning pancakes, birthday celebrations, or a spontaneous dinner. Oftentimes, the home would be bursting with laughter, music, and conversation until the wee hours. He was a master storyteller, sharing tales with a twinkle in his Irish eyes, and perhaps a little blarney. Those infamous, yet precious stories are forever etched in our hearts.

Pat was preceded in death by his infant brother John, brother Jerry and his wife Maggie, sister Mary Cummings and her husband Jim, sister-in-law Freddie Malone, and brother-in-law Pete Faciszewski.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 70 years, Delphine Malone and children Trish (Tim) Sullivan, Cathy (Joe) Ryan, Maureen Malone, Colleen (Mike) Lyons, Janet Foote, Tim (Kerry) Malone, Katie (Wally) Henry and Michelle (Andy) Chiles.

Grandchildren: Patrick Sullivan, Michael Lyons, Kaitlin Prine, Maggie Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Ryan Foote, Katie Smith, Kerry Myers, Meghan Foote, Amanda Malone, John Malone, Roisin Lyons, Mary Chiles, Ciara Chiles, and Aidan Chiles. Great-grandchildren: Aoife, Ewan, and Ciaran Prine, and Kane and Riane Lyons. He is also missed by his devoted dog, Molly.

Siblings: Bernadette (Bob) Hughes, Kansas City, MO, Jim (Jean) Malone, Wheat Ridge, CO, Tom Malone, Ogallala, NE, and Margaret Faciszewski, Aurora, CO.

Pat will be remembered for his devotion to God, love of family, compassionate veterinary care, generosity, humility, sense of humor, homemade pancakes, love of pie, contagious humming, and riding on the wide open ranges. He will be greatly missed.

Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

A Rosary will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 1 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Coronado. Monsignor Sheahan will be the celebrant. Burial will be private at Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery, Oceanside.

Memorial donations may be made to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diego.

Submitted by the family.





