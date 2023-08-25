Bridge Access Limited, Strand Bike Path Busy During Bike the Bay on August 27

The Bike the Bay cycling event takes place on Sunday, August 27. The route crosses the San Diego – Coronado Bridge and follows the Bayshore Bikeway. Bridge access will be limited in the morning from 4 to 10 am. Both directions of bridge traffic will remain open at reduced speeds.

Additionally, the Silver Strand bike path will be heavily used as participants head towards Imperial Beach before continuing around San Diego Bay.

From the Bike the Bay website

The Bike the Bay route is a 25-mile, non-timed and non-competitive ride that starts and finishes at Embarcadero Marina Park South located on San Diego Bay.

The 25-mile route follows the Bayshore Bikeway through the cities of San Diego, Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City. The ride also features the rare opportunity to pedal across the San Diego-Coronado Bridge! Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the safety, connectivity and quality of life for all who ride in San Diego. Click here for route information and a map.

Add even more adventure to your Bike the Bay with a little dirt! The San Diego Mountain Biking Association hosts the additional Off Road Option in the Otay Valley Regional Park! An 8.5-mile loop featuring wide dirt trails, wide gravel dirt roads and a touch of singletrack! Mostly flat terrain (only less than 300 feet of elevation gain) most suitable for mountain bikes, gravel bikes, or cross bikes with sturdy knobbed tires. The $10 fee for this optional section benefits the San Diego Mountain Biking Association and their trail work and advocacy efforts for increased access for mountain biking throughout San Diego County. Click here for the route.

