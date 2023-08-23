School Resource Officers Build Positive Relationships With Coronado Students

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The School Resource Officer (SRO) program has proven to be a mutually beneficial partnership between the Coronado Unified School District and the Coronado Police Department. It helps to promote a positive school climate and inspire students to be good citizens, as well as providing a vital link between district leadership and law enforcement.

“This program provides a critical resource for our students and our school principals: access and approachability to our partners within the Coronado Police Department. We are very appreciative of our partnership with CPD, the City of Coronado; and this program has made a huge impact on how we create a safe and supportive learning environment for our staff and students. Officer Del Bagno has been a wonderful addition to our team and we look forward to working with Officer Palmore as we start the school year later this month,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Officer Grace Del Bagno is in her sixth year as the SRO. For the first half of the 2023-24 school year Officer Brittany Palmore will shadow Del Bagno, before taking over the role in January.

Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye noted the value of the program. “We are grateful for our relationship with the students, faculty and staff at all of our local schools. We see the SRO as a vital link to maintaining communication and we look forward to Officer Palmore building on the relationships developed by previous school resource officers.”

“I know I have big shoes to fill coming after Grace. I see how well the kids respond to her when they see her on campus or in town. It’s so great to see that!” said Palmore.

Palmore, a San Diego native who began her law enforcement career in Escondido, has been in Coronado for four years. “Coronado was the niche I was looking for, I have always believed strongly in law enforcement building relationships by interacting with the community,” she shared. “I think that, specifically, being in the schools is an important way to change people’s minds and attitudes about law enforcement. It is best done at a young age and so I want to create those kinds of positive relationships with the students,” she said.

Palmore played basketball at Mission Hills High School in San Diego and looks forward to connecting with the athletes in the district. “I like to work out and watch sports, and I’m a ‘ride-or-die’ Lakers fan,” she laughed.

Del Bagno is looking forward to the transition period and introducing Palmore to the school community. “I will miss being connected on a daily basis with the district. The connections with CUSD staff and the relationships with students and parents are my favorite part of the job. I also love seeing the impact the position can have,” she said.

Having served in the SRO role for so many years, Del Bagno has seen students grow up during that time. “It’s rewarding to see kids come full circle,” she shared. “It’s amazing to have a kid who may have struggled, come up to me just to say hi or give me a high five after high school.”

What is an SRO?

An SRO is a full time patrol officer who is on special assignment to serve the school district. The position is fully funded by the City of Coronado Police Department and the responsibilities and duties are defined in an annually signed agreement. The SRO works closely with principals to determine school site needs, provides first response in any law enforcement activity related to schools, and serves as a liaison between CPD and CUSD.

The SRO also teaches a class called Crown City Safety Ambassadors to fourth and sixth grade students. At Coronado Middle School the class is part of the ‘Wheel’ elective and the curriculum includes age-appropriate life skill lessons on subjects such as bullying, peer pressure, crime, safety, decision-making, and good citizenship. The class culminates in a community service project.

Palmore will attend a California Police Officer Standards and Training course specifically for SROs in Sacramento. “The course is designed for new SROs and covers topics such as school law, mentoring, basic teaching skills, and instructional techniques,” she shared.

Both Del Bagno and Palmore, along with other CPD officers, will be present on the four CUSD campuses to greet students for the first day of the school year on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

