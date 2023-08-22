Cays Park Master Plan Update

The Cays Park Master Plan community survey results are in. The results, presented by True North Research at the City Council meeting on August 15, suggested high-priority projects be to improve open space areas, add a well equipped dog park, add a skate park, and improve parks, courts, and children’s play areas.

The city will host public design workshops to unveil four different options, each with a specific theme, from which the council can pick and choose projects.

“We’ve looked at the the list of Coronado’s priorities, as well as all that we know about Coronado, and come up with four themes,” said Glenn Schmidt of Schmidt Design Group. “We’re trying to celebrate what’s special about Coronado in each of them.”

Upcoming opportunities for public comment include:

5 pm on Sept. 12: Public design workshop at Coronado Cays Yacht Club

4 pm on Sept. 27: Public design session at Cays Park

4 pm on Oct. 4: Public design session at the Coronado Library

The matter will also be discussed at the October meetings of the Coronado Cays Homeowners’ Association meeting and the Coronado Parks and Recreation Commission’s October meeting.

Read the full True North Research survey results here.





