Tuesday, August 22, 2023
City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Update

Megan Kitt
The Cays Park Master Plan community survey results are in. The results, presented by True North Research at the City Council meeting on August 15, suggested high-priority projects be to improve open space areas, add a well equipped dog park, add a skate park, and improve parks, courts, and children’s play areas.

The city will host public design workshops to unveil four different options, each with a specific theme, from which the council can pick and choose projects.

“We’ve looked at the the list of Coronado’s priorities, as well as all that we know about Coronado, and come up with four themes,” said Glenn Schmidt of Schmidt Design Group. “We’re trying to celebrate what’s special about Coronado in each of them.”

Upcoming opportunities for public comment include:

5 pm on Sept. 12: Public design workshop at Coronado Cays Yacht Club
4 pm on Sept. 27: Public design session at Cays Park
4 pm on Oct. 4: Public design session at the Coronado Library

The matter will also be discussed at the October meetings of the Coronado Cays Homeowners’ Association meeting and the Coronado Parks and Recreation Commission’s October meeting.

Read the full True North Research survey results here.

 



Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

