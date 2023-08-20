73.9 F
Coronado
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Watch: Navy Ships Leave Port Ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Megan Kitt
One by one, San Diego-based warships left the bay Saturday ahead of heavy wind and rain conditions expected in the wake of Hurricane Hilary.

It’s called a sortie, and the U.S. Navy orders them to mitigate potential damage to its vessels during major storm events.

“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet, in a statement. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.”

Ships and submarines that cannot go underway, often because they are in the middle of maintenance phases, take extra precautions to avoid damage. Aircraft are secured in hangars.

Navy personnel and their families in San Diego are urged to review the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System for hurricane readiness checklists, and families needing assistance can contact their command’s ombudsman or Family Readiness Group.



