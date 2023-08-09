Dinky Donut Shack Offers Bite Size Morning Sweets at The Islander

Now open on Orange Ave – the Dinky Donut Shack – serving mini donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Islander, Coronado’s tiki-inspired restaurant by Blue Bridge Hospitality, has announced its newest offering at 1015 Orange Avenue.

The Dinky Donut Shack features a rotating selection of mini donuts. Flavors range from classics to creative, with signature toppings like ube or guava glazed, maple-bacon, banana-Nutella, and peanut butter cup.

The shack, previously known as the Dawn Patrol Breakfast shack, will continue to serve its espresso and coffee drinks and a selection of breakfast foods such as Housemade Hash Brown & Spam Breakfast, Morning Kale & Quinoa Power Bowl, Breakfast Burritos, Bagel and Brioche Bun Sandwiches, and more. The shack is open daily from 7 until 11 am and will serve fresh Dinky Donuts until they sell out each day.





