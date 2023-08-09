71.5 F
Dinky Donut Shack Offers Bite Size Morning Sweets at The Islander

Now open on Orange Ave – the Dinky Donut Shack – serving mini donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Islander, Coronado’s tiki-inspired restaurant by Blue Bridge Hospitality, has announced its newest offering at 1015 Orange Avenue.

The Dinky Donut Shack features a rotating selection of mini donuts. Flavors range from classics to creative, with signature toppings like ube or guava glazed, maple-bacon, banana-Nutella, and peanut butter cup.

The shack, previously known as the Dawn Patrol Breakfast shack, will continue to serve its espresso and coffee drinks and a selection of breakfast foods such as Housemade Hash Brown & Spam Breakfast, Morning Kale & Quinoa Power Bowl, Breakfast Burritos, Bagel and Brioche Bun Sandwiches, and more. The shack is open daily from 7 until 11 am and will serve fresh Dinky Donuts until they sell out each day.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

