Coronado Historical Association Unveils Dynamic New Strategic Plan, Paving the Way for a Vibrant Future

The Coronado Historical Association (CHS) is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new strategic plan, a visionary roadmap that will shape the organization’s growth and impact for years to come. With a rich history spanning decades, the Coronado Historical Association is poised to embark on an exciting journey to strengthen the organization’s ability to preserve and share the remarkable history and heritage of Coronado.

The unveiling of this comprehensive strategic plan represents a landmark moment for the Coronado Historical Association. Developed over months of meticulous research, collaboration, and community input, the plan builds upon the Association’s existing successes while also charting a bold course for the future. With the engagement of community leaders, historians, and dedicated volunteers, this strategic plan reflects the collective passion and commitment to preserving the unique identity of Coronado.

CHA stands as a testament to the community’s rich history and cultural heritage. With its dedication to preserving and sharing the stories that shape Coronado’s past, CHA is a valuable community asset that not only educates and engages the public but also fosters a sense of community pride.

One of the standout features of CHA is its commitment to providing the community with free access to its Coronado Museum that showcases the town’s heritage. This offering sets CHA apart from traditional municipal museums, which often rely on substantial funding from city governments. Such museums typically require costly upkeep, administrative expenses, and paid entry fees, potentially limiting access to a wider audience. In contrast, CHA operates with a cost structure that maximizes efficiency by utilizing community grant funds to provide free admission and still deliver an enriching and educational experience. This approach ensures that residents can explore Coronado’s history without financial barriers, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of Coronado’s past. Making up just 15% of overall income, community grant support is an important part of CHA’s revenue, but CHA also relies on other diverse sources to ensure the remaining funding of its community services and programs. In line with nonprofit best practices, CHA’s funding comes from a variety of earned and contributed income, including memberships, store sales, and fundraising events.

CHA offers an invaluable service to the community by preserving and sharing the stories that define Coronado’s identity and history. CHA’s new Strategic Plan will guide the organization as it continues to fulfill the important needs of our community. Key pillars of the Coronado Historical Association’s strategic plan include:

A Trusted Institution

In our pursuit of excellence, CHA will solidify its role as a trusted and influential institution within the non-profit, preservation, and history ecosystem of Coronado and the wider San Diego region. We recognize that our identity as a museum is central to this effort. By sharpening our strategic position, we aim to become an indispensable resource for locals and visitors alike. A Building That Leads to Museum Accreditation

CHA is committed to creating a transformative museum experience that not only captivates but also meets the rigorous standards of museum accreditation. Our vision for our building will seamlessly integrate the museum’s purpose, offering visitors a holistic journey through time. This visionary approach will not only showcase our dedication to preserving history but also elevate us to the esteemed ranks of accredited museums. Capacity to Elevate History

To ensure the continuity of our mission, CHA will establish a robust pipeline for future board members and enhance our staff capacity, aiming to achieve a full-time equivalent (FTE) staff of five. By fostering a diverse and skilled team, we will expand our ability to unearth and share the captivating stories that shape our community’s heritage.

These three outcomes focus CHA in centering its mission, community role, and future direction both within and on behalf of Coronado and its history. CHA’s President, Clyde Van Arsdall, shared his enthusiasm for the ambitious strategic plan, stating, “This is a transformative moment for the Association and our community. With this plan, we have set our sights on creating a vibrant hub for historical exploration and engagement. Together, we will celebrate our shared heritage and lay the foundation for a thriving future.”

As CHA continues this journey, it invites the entire community to participate actively and support its endeavors. To learn more about the strategic plan and how you can contribute, please visit www.coronadohistory.org.

About Coronado Historical Association:

The Coronado Historical Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich history of Coronado, California. Through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and community events, the Association fosters a deeper appreciation for Coronado’s heritage and the people who shaped it.





