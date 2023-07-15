Coronado Resident Jonathan Mosier Takes Over as President of Downtown San Diego Lions Club

The Downtown San Diego Lions Club announced that as of July 1, Jonathan Mosier has taken on the role of president. The baton was passed to Mosier from Douglas Wahl and Mosier was officially sworn in at the Lions annual Installation Dinner on June 27 on the deck of the Lions Manor.

As he takes over president duties, Mosier will focus on moving the club forward in 2023 and 2024 and to begin an intentional effort to return to more personal interactions toward two distinct ends: enhancing the relationships and friendships shared with like-minded community partners, and strengthening the bonds of fellowship club members share with one another.

As a new Lions Year begins, my primary purpose is to continue to build genuine friendships with the community we serve and strengthen the bonds of fellowship among our members and continue to do the greater good by service,” shared Mosier. “For it is those relationships that make serving side by side such a great source of meaning and joy in our lives and community.

A Pittsburgh native and Naval Aviator who served in Patrol Aviation, Mosier was first ordered to San Diego in 1996 for service on the Naval Air Forces Staff as Depot Maintenance Officer in Coronado and fell in love with San Diego. He joined the San Diego Lions Club in 2003 while serving as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Recruiting District, San Diego. Following that assignment, he returned to the Naval Air Forces Staff as the Force Antiterrorism and Force Protection Officer until his retirement from active duty in 2008. He then accepted a civilian position as Naval Air Forces Aviation Security Specialist, responsible for manning, training and equipping all Naval Aviation security forces. Since retiring from Civil Service in 2020, Mosier has devoted his life to community service.

In addition to volunteering for the Downtown San Diego Lions Club for over 20 years, Mosier is a long-time devotee of Classic Hollywood films. In partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, he developed, designed and curates a Student Classic Film Series to engage the hearts and minds of young people, enrich their cultural lives and strengthen their awareness of the importance of community. Mosier was also commissioned as a Colson Fellow in June of 2020.

Jonathan and his wife Sylvia are Coronado residents with two daughters, the youngest a 2023 graduate from Coronado High School and the oldest a rising senior at UC Davis.

For over 100 years the Downtown San Diego Lions Club, one of the largest in the USA, has served the San Diego community. Their local mission is to support non-profits that help Veterans, homeless, elderly, disabled, deaf and blind community and underserved youth. As a non-profit, they award scholarships for underserved kids in the inner city through their Lions Scholarship Program, host a national high school varsity baseball tournament (the Lions High School Baseball Tournament), and Lions Camp Jack (a youth summer camp); as well as have programs that help homeless, disabled and many others through their Lions Welfare Foundation. Some of the organizations include the Boys & Girls Club, Veteran’s Village, San Diego Rescue Mission, and Arc of San Diego.





