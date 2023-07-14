Bay Books Hosts San Diego Author Ken Schafer for Launch & Book Signing of New YA Novel

Join San Diego author Ken Schafer at his special launch party/book signing for his YA Novel An Otherwise Perfect Plan: A Novel of Mystery, Love, and of Chocolate that Defies Description.

It’s a fiercely intelligent, introspective, and laugh-out-loud funny young adult novel of self-discovery narrated by a quirky teenage girl, Gwen Pendergrass, who uses snarky humor, hyperbole and wild flights of fancy as she tries to make sense of her life with a single mom working two soul-crushing jobs, dysfunctional high school teachers, and her own unruly emotions with a mind of their own.

Sunday, August 6, 2023

12-2pm

Bay Books, 1007 Orange Avenue

Ken Schafer started his professional writing career as a screenwriter, working for companies as diverse as Disney, Paramount and ABC, and on projects ranging from a prequel to “Sleeping Beauty” to “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and ABC Night at the Movies.

His passion for all kinds of writing, and the enthusiasm of his daughter for all things word-related, inspired him to branch out to children’s books ─ including his forthcoming “A… is for Ahhhhhhh! A Halloween Alphabeastiary,” and “The Cow who Conquered the Moon” ─ along with both adult historical/Fantasy novels, and his first YA Novel: “An Otherwise Perfect Plan; A Novel of Mystery, Love, and Chocolate that Defies Description.”

When he is not writing novels, children’s books, musicals, or screenplays, he can be found writing Emmy Award winning software (FrameForge Studio) for the film/TV/Commercial industries.

He can usually be found in San Diego along with his wife, and a Schrödinger’s number of cats. Follow him at www.MoonJumperPress.com





