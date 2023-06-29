Thursday, June 29, 2023
Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Hosts “Glowing” Events

As summer vacation continues for kids and teenagers, there’s no reason for boredom because the Coronado Public Library has so many entertaining events planned for the weeks ahead. During the summer months, the library hosts their annual summer reading program which is accompanied by different weekly programs. This year’s reading program is ’90s themed, so all the events are reminiscent of that theme.

Some of the first summer reading program events were the glow parties on June 27th (kids) and 28th (teens). These two parties took place in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. The décor for this event was as expected: bright streamers, bubbles, and neon banners.

Each party was complete with multiple glowing and on-theme activities for kids and teens to try. Some of the more active stations included Twister, hopscotch, and a glowing obstacle course. As for the more creative stations, there was fluorescent painting and “beadie buddies” to fit in with the ’90s theme. For that craft, there were tutorials on how to make lizards, smiley faces, and aliens out of glowing beads and string. The library staff members were, as always, very helpful and played music to make the fun event even more upbeat.

Finally, there was a refreshments table with “glowing” beverages for attendees to enjoy after the trials and tribulations of glow-in-the-dark Twister under the black lights.

Kids attempt glow-in-the-dark Twister at the Children’s Glow Party on Tuesday, June 27th.

Turnout was great for both events with the kids and teens all having a great time. As guests entered, they were given a glow stick to fit in with the rest of the glowing environment. Mila Valor, glow party attendee and rising seventh grader, comments on why she enjoys going to library events. “It’s really fun! They always have these fun activities that are super inclusive. You can just hang out and bring your friends to learn new skills. I also really enjoy volunteering at the events. It feels so nice when the kids get happy and excited at these events,” Valor says.

Future library events can be found on the Coronado Public Library’s website on the event’s calendar or at the Reading Booth in the Teen Section of the library. Children and teens are encouraged to try some of these fun events during the summer. For reference, children’s events are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Teen events occur on Wednesdays at 2pm in the Winn Room.

Some events to look forward to include tie dye, a crystal dig, arts & crafts, movies, a teen food fest, cupcake decorating, Pokémon and more!

Anyone in sixth through 12th grade can apply to volunteer at the library by filling out the application found on the library’s website or available in the Teen Section.



