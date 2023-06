Head to the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa on Thursdays from 5 to 8 pm for Food Truck Thursday on the Skyline Terrace! Check for weekly details on the Marriott’s Facebook page.

Food Truck Thursdays are always our favorite time of year – it’s where we get to see our guests and community connect over local favorites. Each Thursday from 5 to 8 pm you’ll find a range of flavors that have locals and visitors returning year after year.

Variety of Food Trucks

Music

Free self-parking

Cash bar

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

2000 Second Street, Coronado