CIFF Presents Endearing 1950 “Father of the Bride” – June 28

As you feast your eyes on the impossibly beautiful 18-year-old Elizabeth Taylor, be mindful that Spencer Tracy, one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, is at the same time treating us to a Master Class in acting. Director Vincent Minnelli, whose spot-on casting of Tracy in the eponymous role, knew full well how to showcase his grouchy understated brilliance as Stanley Banks, the completely overwhelmed father of the bride, as he navigates the baffling waters of the wedding of his beloved daughter Kay (Taylor). The film was made in 1950, and although family life and the roles therein may have changed over the past 73 years, it’s safe to say that fathers around the world today, and for years to come, will still be completely flummoxed at the prospect of a daughter’s wedding.

As part of its popular monthly Classic Film Series, Coronado Island Film Festival will present the beloved 1950 family comedy, on Wednesday, June 28, at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Doors open at 5 pm for a “Meet & Greet” with complimentary adult beverages, followed by a vintage cartoon (“Mr Magoo”) and the feature presentation at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at coronadofilmfest.com (preferred), or at the CIFF table at the door beginning at 4:45 on the night of the screening. These screenings have been selling out, so advance purchase and early arrival at the theatre are recommended.

Storyline

The story is simple: Daughter at family dinner table announces she’s in love and wants to marry; father stunned, has misgivings; mother begins making big plans; prospective in-laws meet; plans get out of hand; guest list grows; bills mount; father nervous; happy couple has huge fight and cancel wedding; couple makes up; chaos reigns, etc. etc.

Cast and Awards

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Joan Bennett who is perfect as Kay’s mother Ellie, and a young Russ Tamblyn as Tommy Banks, Kay’s younger brother. The screenplay is by the MGM husband/wife writing team of Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.

“Father of the Bride” was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Actor for Spencer Tracy, and Best Screenplay for Goodrich and Hackett. It opened on May 18, 1950 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The premiere took place just 12 days after Elizabeth Taylor’s first, real-life wedding to Hilton heir Nicky Hilton. MGM took full advantage of this fact and made a huge PR and marketing campaign of it, which definitely played a big role in the resounding box office success. Elizabeth’s wedding gowns, for both the movie and her own wedding, were designed by Hollywood wardrobe maven Helen Rose.

Classic Film Series & Coronado Island Film Festival

Then get ready for next month as CIFF celebrates summer in full swing with the rollicking favorite "Grease" on July 26.






