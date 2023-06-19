Monday, June 19, 2023
“Burgers, Brews, & Comedy, Oh My!”: Nicky Rottens’ Ownership Changes, Bringing Fresh Energy to Local Spot

Simon Guindi Cohen, one of the new co-owners of Nicky Rottens, located at 100 Orange Avenue. Image: Simon’s Instagram (@enyelife).

Meet Creative Consultant Simon Guindi Cohen, one of the new owners of Nicky Rottens in Coronado. With a New York background and a deep-rooted love for San Diego, Simon is a dynamic visionary who plans to bring a fresh energy to one of locals’ favorite neighborhood bars.

With both pairs of his grandparents having summer homes in Coronado, Simon spent much of his youth in the community. In the 1990s, his family made a permanent move from Mexico to San Diego. He then attended Coronado High School and later pursued his college education in Washington, D.C. Afterward, he found himself drawn back to New York until 2018, when his entrepreneurial spirit led him to develop a fashion brand, SPƎNGLISH (ñ), among many other ventures. Despite his time away, San Diego had always been the place he would “escape the harsh New York winters for a couple of months during the year. I’ve always been and felt connected to San Diego.”

Simon and his brother-in-law Isaac quietly took over ownership of Nicky Rottens from Tim Aaron in 2022. Isaac, who has a background in restaurant development in Mexico, developed a friendship with Tim and convinced Simon to join in on a new venture: owning a bar in Coronado. Tim was “ready to pass Nicky Rottens on to people with a new vision and the energy to bring it about. It’s already an established neighborhood spot, but we want to see what exciting initiatives we can bring to this familiar concept.”

Isaac, who runs the everyday operations, and Simon, who handles marketing, both have a deep respect for Coronado. Their goal is to understand and meet the needs of this unique community, while striving to enhance the bar’s offerings. As part of this commitment, the menu, which already features beloved items like the Bad Ass Chicken Sandwich and the Famous Rottens Burger, will remain unchanged, as will Happy Hour, which is Monday-Friday from 3 to 6pm. However, Simon plans to introduce new initiatives, including the monthly Crown Comedy shows which debuted in May. Recognizing the need for accessible entertainment in Coronado, Simon has partnered with experienced emcee Jim Gallagher to feature three hand-selected, top-quality comedians each month. The shows aim to cater to the unique nature of Coronado, maintaining a “PG-13 atmosphere and providing an unforgettable experience” rather than just a “show to kill time.”

The Famous Rottens Burger, which won Best Burger in Coronado in 2022. Image courtesy of Nicky Rottens Coronado Instagram (@nickyrottenscoronado).

In addition to the comedy shows, Nicky Rottens will run various specials and events throughout the summer. They are in collaboration with local brand Cutwater Spirits to create “Large and In Charge” fishbowl drinks, perfect for sipping on warm summer nights. Another exciting initiative is the “Con Amor” DIY BBQ kit, where residents will be able to order Nicky Rottens’ quality patties and all the necessary ingredients for an at-home grilling experience. Locals looking for more than just food and drinks will be delighted to hear that the bar will also host a salsa night on Wednesday, June 28th, led by experienced salsa teachers.

Simon and Isaac’s vision extends beyond the bar itself. By providing a safe and enjoyable local alternative, they hope to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and embrace the hidden gem that Coronado truly is. In Simon’s words, “It’s time to match Coronado’s offerings with those of downtown and big cities. Let’s keep things local and embrace the unique charm of the island. Enjoy the bar, feel safe walking home, and relish in the island’s beauty – that’s the true essence of living here.” With Simon and Isaac at the helm, Nicky Rottens in Coronado is poised to become a must-visit destination, offering quality entertainment, delicious food, and an experience that reflects the spirit of the community it serves.

Simon Guindi Cohen, pictured here at the debut of “Crown Comedy” on May 4th. Image: Simon’s Instagram (@enyelife).

The next Crown Comedy show is Thursday, July 6th, at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale for $25, and a 20% Military discount is available (active and retired).

 



Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

