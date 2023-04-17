Crown Comedy to Debut at Nicky Rottens – May 4

Get ready for the upcoming launch of the Crown Comedy Night series! The event will take place at Nicky Rottens in Coronado on Thursday, May 4th. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy great food, drinks, and lots of laughs with top comedians from throughout the country.

The lineup for May 4 includes John Wynn and Learnmore Jonasi, with a potential third comedian as well. John won the World Series of Comedy in 2022 and Learnmore came in second, so it should be a hilarious live show!

Nicky Rottens has partnered with Coronado resident and stand-up comedian Jim Gallagher, who’s been instrumental in vetting the comics so that it’s the perfect mix of humor, fun, and a little spice.

DETAILS

May 4, 2023 – Nicky Rottens Coronado

100 Orange Ave

Show starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets are on sale for $25

20% Military discount available (active and retired) – use promo code MILITARY

Get tickets here





