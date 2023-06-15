Throwback Thursday: A 30-Minute Coronado Special (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego once again for a “throwback video” that features Coronado. But today, they’ve compiled multiple videos for a long version that spans decades.

From CBS 8 San Diego: A community so special it’s getting its own special. Our archive is brimming with fantastic stories about the Crown City, the Crown Jewel of San Diego Bay—Coronado. It’s home to the iconic Hotel del Coronado, NAS North Island, spectacular neighborhoods, and a thriving tourist industry. Like the rest of San Diego, it’s changed a lot over the years.

Two in-depth stories from the mid-1980s explore the changes—and what hadn’t changed. The bridge opened in 1969. We have recently digitized film of dedication day with then California governor Ronald Reagan and a story from 2009 on its 40th anniversary. The historic treasure—the Hotel del—is seen in 1977, 1983, and 1988 on special occasions.

We have recently digitized film of TV 8’s visit to the Some Like it Hot set in 1958 and a Zevely Zone story about it. Marilyn Monroe frolicking on the set is an amazing sight to see indeed. And there’s no disputing, the island is the place to be on the Fourth of July. We have coverage from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 90s, and 2002.

