Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

Managing Editor

The full day of Fourth of July festivities in Coronado depends on support from businesses and individuals in the community.

Kraig Nicolls from Nicolls Design Build presented a $2,000 donation to Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) to help make the 4th of July in Coronado a day for all to enjoy!

L-R Robert Kracht, CFOJ president, Kraig Nicolls, owner Nicolls Design Build, Jamie Hartnett, CFOJ Board Member/Publicity Chair.
About CFOJ
Coronado Fourth of July is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its primary objective is to organize and fund the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including the renowned parade, fireworks and other day-of-event activities. CFOJ is comprised of an all-volunteer group.

Learn more about how you can help here.

To plan your Independence Day in Coronado, visit our dedicated 4th of July page here.

Coronado 4th of July Schedule



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

