Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

The full day of Fourth of July festivities in Coronado depends on support from businesses and individuals in the community.

Kraig Nicolls from Nicolls Design Build presented a $2,000 donation to Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) to help make the 4th of July in Coronado a day for all to enjoy!

About CFOJ

Coronado Fourth of July is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its primary objective is to organize and fund the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including the renowned parade, fireworks and other day-of-event activities. CFOJ is comprised of an all-volunteer group.

