Coronado Police Open Investigation into Case Involving CUSD Faculty Member

The Coronado Police Department (CPD) has commenced an investigation into a case that involves a Coronado High School faculty member.

According to a CPD Facebook post on May 25, 2023:

“We recognize the significance and potential impact this case may have on the community, and we are mobilizing our resources and expertise to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“As this investigation progresses, we understand the concerns and questions that may arise within the community. While we recognize the importance of transparency, we must also protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. We assure you that updates will be provided within the boundaries allowed by the sensitivity of the case.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued support and understanding that you, as community members, have shown us. Your cooperation is invaluable to us as we work towards resolving this investigation. Above all else, please be assured that our utmost priority remains to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen.”

On May 24, the Coronado Unified School District sent the following message to the parents and guardians of its students:

Coronado Unified School District has placed a Coronado High School employee on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The investigation does not involve any CUSD student/s.

Administrative leave is a normal procedural step to protect both the integrity of an investigation and due process. We are working in cooperation with the Coronado Police Department to ensure that a thorough and timely investigation is completed.

We realize this raises more questions than we are able to answer at this time. Please be assured that the wellbeing of our students is our priority and the dedicated professionals at our schools remain focused on ensuring student success as we finish the school year.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact CPD Detective Danielle Adams at [email protected].





